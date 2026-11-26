Justin Mercado, 22, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged in the August hit-and-run death of NYU Langone-Brooklyn nurse Jiayi Zheng, 28, who was struck while crossing a Sunset Park intersection in scrubs after her overnight shift.

Justin Mercado of Staten Island turned himself in to the 72nd Precinct on Wednesday morning following a months-long investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of Jiayi Zheng. Mercado, 22, surrendered to authorities after being sought since early August when he was accused of striking the 28-year-old nurse while driving a Cadillac through a red light in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The tragic incident occurred on August 1 when Zheng, a medical-surgical unit nurse at NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital, was finishing an overnight shift. She was still wearing her scrubs as she walked to her home just blocks away from the hospital. Police sources state she was crossing the intersection at 55th Street and 3rd Avenue at approximately 7:35 a.m. when the collision took place.

Also read Man arrested for Brooklyn hit-and-run that killed an NYU Langone nurse, police say

According to law enforcement details, Mercado was driving at speeds reaching up to 50 miles per hour, significantly exceeding the posted limit. He allegedly blew through a steady red light before striking Zheng in the crosswalk, where she had the right of way. The impact was catastrophic, sending Zheng flying into the air before she landed on a median nearby.

Zheng suffered severe trauma to her head and body from the force of the collision. She was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, the very same facility where she worked, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. The severity of the injuries and the extreme speed of the vehicle have been central factors in the charges filed against Mercado by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

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NYPD detectives conducted an extensive investigation after Mercado fled the scene immediately following the crash. Detectives por over video surveillance footage, tracking the driver from a Manhattan hotel to the crash site and eventually to where he dumped the Cadillac in Staten Island. This painstaking review of evidence was crucial in locating Mercado and securing his arrest after he evaded capture for nearly three months.

Mercado was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury on charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. He was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Joshua Glick. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 24, 2027.

Prior to this fatal incident, Mercado had a history of legal issues with law enforcement. He was previously cuffed on August 12 in Staten Island for driving with a suspended license, just days before the crash. Additionally, authorities noted two separate arrests in October 2024 for grand larceny auto and criminal possession of stolen property. He also faced charges for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle on August 26.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez issued a strong statement regarding the case, emphasizing the preventable nature of the tragedy. Gonzalez stated that Jiayi Zheng devoted her professional life to caring for others and deserved to be safe while crossing a Brooklyn street. He noted that her life was senselessly cut short by a driver who traveled at excessive speeds and fled the scene.

Gonzalez added that his office would continue to aggressively prosecute drivers whose reckless conduct endangers the lives of others. He expressed his heart goes out to Jiayi’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The case has drawn significant attention to street safety concerns in Sunset Park, where residents have long voiced worries about dangerous intersections.

The community is grieving the loss of Zheng, described by colleagues and neighbors as a dedicated caregiver with her whole life ahead of her. One person close to the victim expressed deep trauma over the loss, stating she is a young girl who had so much potential. Witnesses recalled disturbing footage of the collision that showed Zheng being hurled into the air before hitting the median.

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Mercado was walked out of the stationhouse in handcuffs later on Wednesday morning but refused to answer questions from reporters regarding the hit-and-run. The intersection at Third Avenue and 55th Street remains a focal point for calls to improve pedestrian safety in the area. Prosecutors have indicated they will continue to pursue aggressive enforcement against reckless drivers who endanger lives on Brooklyn streets.

Zheng’s family and loved ones are now awaiting the court process as the legal proceedings move forward. The charges against Mercado, including leaving the scene of an incident, are felonies that carry significant prison time if convicted. The case highlights the ongoing struggle with traffic safety in dense urban environments.

Colleagues at NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital remembered Zheng as devoted to her patients and a beloved member of the medical team. Her death left a void in the community that extends beyond her professional contributions. The community is now left to grapple with the aftermath of a sudden and violent loss.

The investigation relied heavily on the surveillance video used by detectives to piece together the driver’s route before and after the crash. This evidence was instrumental in overcoming the initial challenge of identifying the hit-and-run driver. Mercado’s surrender marked a major breakthrough in a case that required exhaustive review of digital evidence.

As the legal process begins, the focus remains on holding the driver accountable for the loss of a young life. The community continues to demand safer streets and stricter enforcement for traffic violations that endanger pedestrians. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless driving in populated neighborhoods.