Explore Montgomery's top holiday events this weekend, including the Brunch with the Grinch at Bubbly Hen, Elf the Musical, and Paranormal Cirque.

Montgomery residents and visitors have a diverse array of holiday-themed entertainment options available this weekend, ranging from family-friendly character brunches to gothic-themed performances and theatrical productions. The city's cultural calendar features events designed to appeal to audiences of all ages, ensuring that holiday festivities extend well beyond traditional family gatherings.

Family Holiday Brunches and Theatrical Musicals

Families seeking festive morning activities can attend Brunch with the Grinch at Bubbly Hen on Saturday, November 28. This event offers a unique opportunity for children and adults to engage with holiday characters in a warm, inviting setting before settling in for Alabama football games later in the day. The experience is specifically tailored to create mischievous holiday memories for young Whos and their caregivers.

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Tickets for the Brunch with the Grinch are priced at $30 per party. This cost includes one children's meal, a photo opportunity with the Grinch, and admission for two adults. Attendees are encouraged to dress in festive attire, such as Christmas pajamas or Grinch-inspired outfits, to enhance the immersive holiday atmosphere. The event serves as a cheerful kick-off to the holiday season for local families.

For those preferring stage performances, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is presenting Elf the Musical, running from November 25 through December 27 in Montgomery. This production adapts the beloved holiday film, following Buddy the Elf as he travels to the city to discover his identity and spread Christmas joy. The story highlights the comedic conflict between Buddy's innocent worldview and his father's potential placement on Santa's naughty list.

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The musical at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival combines humor, music, and heartwarming moments to offer entertainment suitable for audiences of all ages. It provides a wonderful way for families and friends to celebrate the season together. Interested patrons can find detailed performance schedules and purchase tickets by visiting asf.net.

Paranormal Circus and Gothic Color Run Experiences

Adults and mature audiences seeking thrill-seeking entertainment can attend Paranormal Cirque: Specter at the Montgomery Exposition Cooperative District at Garrett Coliseum, located at 1555 Federal Drive. The performance runs from Friday, November 27, through Monday, November 30, transporting audiences into a mysterious spirit world where the boundary between the living and the dead is thin.

The production takes place under a striking black-and-white Big Top tent in the Garrett Coliseum parking lot. It uniquely blends theater, circus performances, and cabaret with a haunting European flair. Spectators can expect an evening filled with mysterious characters, breathtaking aerial performances, astonishing acrobatics, and eerie entertainment featuring flying phantoms and bewitching banshees.

Performance schedules for Paranormal Cirque: Specter include a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, November 27; shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 28; shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29; and a 7:30 p.m. show on Monday, November 30. The production is designed for mature audiences and features dark, frightening, and suggestive themes, so guests are advised to review age restrictions before purchasing tickets.

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On Saturday, November 28, at 6 p.m., participants can join The Dark Verse: Goth-Themed Color Run. This event puts a dramatic twist on traditional color runs by inviting participants to embrace a dark aesthetic using rich, dramatic color powders. Instead of bright neon colors, the event features clouds of black, burgundy, plum, charcoal, and ash tones.

Participants are encouraged to express their individuality through black clothing, lace, leather, boots, or cloaks. The event focuses on creativity and self-expression, allowing guests to walk, run, dance, or simply enjoy the atmospheric experience. It offers a unique opportunity for attendees to capture dramatic, one-of-a-kind photos while celebrating a distinctive subculture in Montgomery.