Montgomery Weather: Warm 70s Before Cold Front Brings First Frost

Montgomery sees 70s today and Wednesday before a cold front drops temperatures to the 60s. First frost likely this weekend with lows in the 30s.

A shift in atmospheric patterns is set to transform the weather forecast for Montgomery Alabama , moving the region from a mild mid-week start into a significantly colder weekend. According to data from WSFA , warmer air currently builds back into the region after a cool weekend, but this warmth is temporary and will be short-lived before the area turns cold once again.

Mid-Week Warmth and Clear Skies

It is not as cold early this Tuesday morning as a batch of cloud cover quickly moves overhead, but it remains a cool start to the day with temperatures cooling into the lower to middle 40s. Those clouds clear the region by the middle of the morning, then we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Plenty of sunshine will help to warm temperatures into the middle 70s.

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Clouds are again back on the increase tonight, and a few spots could see a little bit of light rain early Wednesday morning with lows cooling into the middle 40s in our coolest spots. Skies will again clear significantly into Wednesday afternoon, and we should once again see enough sunshine to still warm temperatures into the middle 70s after a cloudy start to the day.

Cold Front Triggers Temperature Drop

A quick chance for a few stray showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning is expected as a cold front brings another round of noticeably cooler air into the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle in overhead behind the front Thursday afternoon, but northwesterly winds will likely cause temperatures to struggle to reach 70.

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The First Alert Weather forecast indicates that while temperatures approach 70 on Thursday, high temperatures likely will not reach 60 on Friday. Lows tumble into the lower 40s, setting the stage for a sharp decline in warmth as the week progresses and the region prepares for the next significant weather event.

First Frost and Chilly Weekend Ahead

Some of the coolest air we have seen so far this season surges into the region on Friday and through the weekend. Those afternoon highs will have a better chance of at least briefly reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and Sunday, but that will come after some chilly mornings where morning lows fall into the middle 30s.

A good portion of our area will likely see their first frost of the season on Saturday or Sunday morning. While a couple of stray showers are possible Wednesday morning and before sunrise Thursday morning, rainfall totals are expected to be light with no noticeable impacts to the ongoing drought conditions, especially across western Alabama.

Citizens are advised to monitor the WSFA live weather data and use the First Alert Weather App to track these rapid changes. The transition from the current mild conditions to the first frost represents a significant shift in the local seasonal outlook, impacting everything from outdoor activities to agricultural preparations.