Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Presents Beethoven and Brahms at Davis Theatre

Montgomery Symphony Orchestra brings Masterworks II to Davis Theatre on Friday, Nov. 20, with former violin fellow Yosuke Kawasaki as guest soloist.

The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, known as MSO, continues its 50th anniversary season with a performance at Troy University's Davis Theatre on Friday, Nov. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert, titled 'Masterworks II: Beloved Traditions,' is built around works by two of classical music's most recognized composers, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.

The evening also marks the return of Yosuke Kawasaki, a former MSO violin fellow, who will appear as guest soloist. The orchestra has announced the program as a celebration of its milestone year and of the musicians who have shaped its history.

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Masterworks II Program Details and Structure

The Masterworks II concert is divided into two halves. The first half includes Beethoven's 'Leonore No. 3' overture and his Symphony No. 1. The second half features Brahms' Violin Concerto in D major, with Kawasaki performing as soloist.

The structure places two large orchestral works before the intermission and a concerto featuring a single soloist afterward. This arrangement lets audiences hear the orchestra's full ensemble in the opening pieces before the focus shifts to Kawasaki's violin playing in the Brahms work.

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The program draws its title from the idea of traditions that remain central to performance life. According to the orchestra, the selected works are music that sits at the center of the lives of its musicians and close to the hearts of the Montgomery community.

Music Director Jamie Reeves on Kawasaki's Return

Music Director and Conductor Jamie Reeves says the program honors the enduring works of Beethoven and Brahms. Reeves has also expressed delight at welcoming Kawasaki back to the stage as soloist for the Brahms Violin Concerto.

Reeves pointed to Kawasaki's ties to Montgomery and his active international career as evidence of what the orchestra's Fellowship Program can achieve. In Reeves' view, Kawasaki's path reflects the level of artistry that MSO works to cultivate among its players.

Orchestra officials noted that Kawasaki's history with Montgomery goes back more than 25 years. He served as an MSO violin fellow from 1999 to 2001, according to the orchestra. The organization presents his return as a direct link between its early fellowship years and its present-day artistic goals.

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Significance for the 50th Anniversary Season

The return of Kawasaki carries particular weight for the orchestra during its 50th anniversary season. The concert gives MSO an opportunity to recognize the musicians who have been part of its history, including former fellows who have gone on to build careers beyond Montgomery.

For audience members, the performance offers a chance to hear a program of two composers, a notable local connection, and a live orchestral experience at Troy University's Davis Theatre. Community members who want more information or wish to buy tickets can visit Montgomerysymphony.org.