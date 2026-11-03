Montgomery Sheriff's Office Partner With Police For Traffic Crash Response

The City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced a new partnership to support traffic crash response within city limits.

The City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have officially announced a collaborative partnership designed to enhance traffic crash response capabilities within the municipal boundaries. This strategic agreement was formally unveiled on Monday, marking a significant step toward improving public safety and operational efficiency for emergency services in the Alabama capital. The initiative focuses on leveraging specialized resources to handle specific types of vehicle incidents, ensuring that local law enforcement can manage a wider array of public safety challenges simultaneously.

Operational Details Of The Agreement

Under the terms of the new arrangement, three sworn deputies who are specifically trained in accident investigation will respond to qualifying crashes. These deputies are assigned to operate Monday through Friday during the daytime hours, specifically from 7a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This schedule ensures that the majority of weekday commutes and business-related travel are covered by specialized investigative support. The availability is strictly limited to these days and times, creating a clear framework for when these additional resources can be deployed within the city limits.

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The primary function of these deputies is to investigate crashes involving passenger vehicles that result in minor injuries. A minor injury is explicitly defined under the agreement as an injury that does not reasonably appear to require emergency medical treatment. Furthermore, the definition excludes injuries that would necessitate hospitalization for treatment or require specialized investigative personnel and resources. This distinction is crucial for maintaining the efficiency of the partnership, ensuring that complex cases are not delayed by the standard investigation process.

Agency Coordination And Roles

Major Steven L. Reed, the Mayor of Montgomery, emphasized the collaborative nature of this initiative in his public statement. He noted that working together allows the agencies to better serve the people who depend on them every day. The Mayor explained that this partnership provides the Montgomery Police Department with additional support for qualifying traffic crashes. This allows MPD officers to redirect their efforts and address other public safety needs across the city of Montgomery. He explicitly appreciated Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and his team for their collaboration and shared commitment to keeping the community safe.

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Sheriff Derrick Cunningham echoed these sentiments, stating that the new initiative with the Montgomery Police Department reflects a shared commitment to serving the citizens of the region. He highlighted that providing additional assistance with traffic accidents can reduce response times and improve the efficiency of investigations. The Sheriff stated that the ultimate goal is to minimize the impact of traffic incidents on the community. By working together, the agencies aim to make the roadways safer for all motorists and pedestrians who traverse the streets of Montgomery.

Limitations Of Sheriff Involvement

It is important to note that the Sheriff's Office will not respond to every wreck in Montgomery. Their role is strictly limited to qualifying crashes during the designated weekday hours mentioned earlier. The Montgomery Police Department will continue to handle all crashes that occur outside of the Monday to Friday 7a.m. to 3:30 p.m. window. This ensures that nighttime and weekend incidents are still managed by the primary municipal force, maintaining a consistent standard of care regardless of the time of day.

The Sheriff's Office is also prohibited from responding to incidents involving commercial vehicles. Additionally, they will not investigate crashes that result in serious bodily injury. The agreement explicitly excludes cases involving a fatality or a suspected fatality from their jurisdiction. These severe cases remain the sole responsibility of the Montgomery Police Department due to the complexity and gravity of the situations involved.

Handling Complex Investigations

Crashes involving circumstances that require specialized investigative personnel, equipment, or resources are also excluded from the Sheriff's office scope. If a situation arises that requires capabilities beyond the standard deputy training, the Montgomery Police Department retains full authority to respond, assist with, or take over any crash within city limits. The three assigned deputies will remain under the direct supervision of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office will provide all necessary training, vehicles, and equipment for the deputies participating in this partnership.

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Both agencies have established protocols for coordination when additional help is needed. If deputies arrive at a scene and discover serious injuries, commercial vehicles, or fatalities, they are required to notify the Montgomery Police Department immediately. In such cases, the deputies will transfer the investigation to MPD personnel. This seamless handover process is designed to prevent delays in critical care or complex evidence gathering. Each agency will prepare and maintain reports for the crashes they investigate, ensuring a clear and accurate record of all incidents.

Financial Commitments For The Initiative

Supporting this expanded service model requires significant financial backing from the city. Under the agreement, the City of Montgomery will pay the Montgomery County Commission an annual sum of $936,183. This payment is designated to support the personnel and operational costs associated with the services provided by the Sheriff's Office deputies. The cost covers the salaries and benefits of the three deputies, as well as the maintenance of their vehicles and equipment, and the administrative overhead of the program.

This financial arrangement underscores the seriousness with which the city is approaching public safety improvements. By investing in specialized training and dedicated resources, the city aims to reduce the burden on general patrol officers. The goal is to create a more resilient emergency response system that can adapt to the specific needs of traffic incidents. As the partnership begins, city officials are optimistic about the positive impact on road safety and community trust.