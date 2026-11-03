Montgomery Secures $13.4 Million Federal Grant for Interstate 65 and 85 Lighting Modernization

The City of Montgomery has been awarded $13.4 million to upgrade aging lights on I-65 and I-85, aiming to reduce crashes and improve safety for travelers.

The City of Montgomery has successfully secured $13.4 million in federal funding to overhaul the aging street lighting infrastructure along Interstate 65 and Interstate 85. This financial award, officially announced on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program, marks a significant milestone in the city's efforts to enhance highway safety and operational efficiency.

City Awarded Federal Funding for Highway Safety

The primary focus of this federal grant is to fund Phase One of the Interstate Lighting Modernization Initiative, a critical project designed to replace obsolete lighting fixtures with modern, energy-efficient technology. The announcement highlights the urgency of this investment, as the current lighting system is deemed inadequate for contemporary safety standards and user expectations.

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Mayor Steven L. Reed emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that every resident and visitor traveling through Montgomery deserves roadways that facilitate safe returns home. He described the $13.4 million federal award as a major step toward replacing aging interstate lighting, improving visibility, and providing maintenance crews with the necessary tools to sustain these improvements.

Replacing Obsolete Infrastructure with LED Technology

City officials revealed that an engineering assessment uncovered severe deficiencies in the existing interstate lighting infrastructure, with much of the system being more than 50 years old and well past its intended service life. The total estimated cost for Phase One of the project is $16.75 million, with the federal grant covering 80 percent of the expense.

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Under the plans, Montgomery will replace 741 obsolete fixtures with 1,062 LED luminaires across 7.9 centerline miles and 15 construction zones. This scope includes the critical I-65/I-85 interchange. The upgrades also involve restoring safe ground-level maintenance access and installing wireless outage monitoring systems to ensure continuous operational reliability.

The financial structure of the project requires Montgomery to provide a local match of $3.35 million. While the federal funds address the majority of the costs, the city must allocate significant local resources to complete the initiative. Additional details regarding the construction timeline will be released as the project moves forward from the planning phase.

Addressing Safety Data and Historical Crash Patterns

The decision to modernize the lighting infrastructure is heavily supported by safety data submitted in conjunction with the grant application. Records indicate that there were 32 fatal or serious-injury crashes along the corridors from 2019 to 2023, which included eight fatalities.

A detailed review of 49 total corridor crashes showed that 19 of these incidents occurred in dark conditions. This statistic underscores the direct correlation between inadequate illumination and accident rates, providing a compelling case for the immediate implementation of the LED upgrade program.

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The current lighting failures are not merely aesthetic but pose significant operational challenges. The engineering review cited widespread outages, uneven illumination, and broken lowering mechanisms on high-mast poles. These mechanical failures prevent crews from safely maintaining the lights, leaving sections of the interstate in darkness and increasing the risk of further accidents.

Long-Term Impact on Regional Transportation Network

The installation of 1,062 LED luminaires represents a comprehensive overhaul of the visual environment along two of the most heavily trafficked interstates in the region. LED technology offers superior visibility compared to the outdated fixtures it replaces, which should significantly reduce the likelihood of crashes occurring in low-light conditions.

Beyond immediate safety benefits, the modernization project aims to streamline maintenance operations through the installation of wireless outage monitoring. This technological integration will allow city crews to identify and address lighting failures more rapidly, reducing the duration of darkness on the highway corridors.

The completion of Phase One is expected to set a precedent for further infrastructure investments in the area. By addressing the critical safety gaps identified in the recent crash data, Montgomery is taking proactive measures to protect travelers and improve the overall resilience of its transportation network.