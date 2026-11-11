Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce honors military veterans

The brave men and women who have served our nation in the armed forces were honored at a special Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The brave men and women who have served our nation in the armed forces were honored at a special Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Today’s event brought out veterans, active military members and business leaders from all across Montgomery. Guests got to watch a special tribute in honor of those who have served and heard remarks from members of the Alabama Veterans Resource Center. The chamber says it remains committed to supporting Montgomery’s military community and recognizing the vital role it plays in the River Region.

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“We’ve been doing this for the past several years,” Scott Rizer, the chief officer of military affairs at the Chamber, told Action 8 News. “It’s our Veterans Day ceremony to honor all the veterans in our community. It’s a defense community, so there are a lot of people who choose to retire here and stay here after their service, so we are so proud to be a part of that. ”Four arrested in connection with Montgomery narcotics investigation