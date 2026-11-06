Montgomery Public Schools to Host First Annual Magnet School Fair

Montgomery Public Schools will host its first annual Magnet School Fair on November 5 at LAMP High School, offering parents and students a chance to explore specialized educational programs and learn about the application process which opens December 1 and closes January 30.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Parents and students interested in exploring specialized educational opportunities will have a chance to learn more about Montgomery Public Schools’ magnet programs during the district’s first annual Magnet School Fair Thursday evening.

The new event is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at LAMP High School, 3440 McGehee Road. The graphic in the interview above is incorrect because the location changed to LAMP. MPS Director Marsha Horton and Senior Systems Administrator Reanne Cox spoke with Action 8’s Estee Morrison about how this event will help families navigate the application process.

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The fair offers parents and students an opportunity to explore available programs, ask questions and learn which educational options may best fit their children’s interests and academic goals. Families interested in applying should take note of the upcoming application dates. The magnet school application window opens Dec. 1 and closes Jan. 30. Leaders Emphasize Collaboration at Montgomery Chamber's Governmental Affairs Conversations & Coffee EventCAMPAIGN 2026: State and local election results