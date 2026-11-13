Montgomery Public Schools Plans 2028 Agriculture Charter Academy

Montgomery Public Schools proposes a new agriculture-focused public charter school for 2028 at the former Dunbar-Ramer site, offering four career pathways and hands-on learning opportunities.

Montgomery Public Schools is actively seeking community feedback on a proposal to establish a new agriculture-focused public charter school at the former Dunbar-Ramer School site in Montgomery County, Alabama. District officials confirmed that the Montgomery Agricultural Innovation Academy is scheduled to open its doors to students in 2028. This initiative aims to revitalize the 23-acre property, which has been vacant since the original school closed in 2023 due to low enrollment.

Curriculum Pathways and Career Focus

The Montgomery Agricultural Innovation Academy will offer four distinct areas of study designed to connect classroom theory with real-world career opportunities. District leaders are exploring pathways in General agriculture, Animal science, Earth and natural resources, and Industrial agriculture. These specialized tracks will allow students to gain practical skills in science, technology, and environmental sustainability while intersecting with fields such as engineering and business.

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Students will explore these agricultural pathways from the seventh through ninth grades. This foundational period allows learners to discover their interests before they select a specific major in the tenth grade and continue that focus through graduation in the twelfth grade. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for modern careers in agriculture, a sector that increasingly relies on innovation and technical expertise.

Land Use and Infrastructure Plans

Marsha Horton, the district's director of strategy and innovation, stated that the academy will utilize the 23-acre site for hands-on learning experiences. While specific plans for the land have not been finalized, district officials are considering infrastructure that supports practical agricultural education. Potential features under discussion include greenhouses for plant science, livestock facilities involving cows, and access to tractors and heavy machinery for industrial agriculture training.

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Horton emphasized that the charter school model provides the district with the flexibility to develop a creative educational approach. This structure allows the academy to remain connected to the broader Montgomery Public Schools system while experimenting with innovative teaching methods. The goal is to create a unique learning environment that differs from traditional comprehensive high schools.

Community Engagement and Stakeholder Support

Parents, prospective students, and community members recently shared their ideas and concerns at a public forum regarding the proposed academy. District leaders indicated that this feedback is crucial for shaping the school's development and ensuring it meets local needs. Marsha Horton noted that the district now has significant information to unpack regarding what the community is looking forward to and where gaps exist.

Carmen Moore-Zeigler, a Montgomery County Commissioner, also spoke in support of the concept during the forum. She described her family's deep connection to farming and highlighted the opportunities she sees in modern agriculture. Moore-Zeigler's endorsement underscores the political and community interest in revitalizing the site with an educational program that honors the region's agricultural heritage.

Next Steps and Implementation Timeline

District officials plan to visit other schools and programs to learn best practices as they continue developing the proposal. Horton stated that community support is vital for sustaining the school and helping students, employees, and families feel a sense of pride in the institution. The district aims to ensure that everyone feels connected to the Montgomery Agricultural Innovation Academy as it moves from planning to implementation.

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The development process will involve careful consideration of the feedback received from families during the forum. Leaders want to ensure that the academy becomes a source of community pride and a valuable resource for students seeking careers in agriculture. The timeline for opening in 2028 provides ample time for finalizing curriculum details, securing infrastructure, and building strong community partnerships.