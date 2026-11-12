Montgomery Public Schools Historic 76 Rating Milestone

Montgomery Public Schools achieved its highest ever Alabama report card score of 76. This milestone reflects significant gains in college readiness, graduation rates, and student attendance across the district.

Montgomery Public Schools achieved its highest annual performance score on record, earning an overall rating of 76 on the latest report card from the Alabama State Department of Education. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd announced this historic milestone on Thursday, marking a definitive step forward for the district after years of sustained academic improvement. The 76 rating represents a clear upward trajectory from the previous year, signaling that strategic interventions are yielding measurable results for students and families.

District Scores and Academic Metrics

Montgomery Public Schools secured a 76 overall score, which is the highest annual score the district has ever recorded. This achievement represents a one-point increase from the 75 score earned last year. The district also reported that its college and career readiness score increased from 63.93 percent to 76.39 percent. This metric shows a substantial gain in preparing students for future professional and educational opportunities.

Also read Montgomery Police Arrest Four Suspects in Narcotics Raid Seizing 350 Grams of Cocaine and $20,670

The district graduation rate reached 82 percent, a figure that stands 5.61 percentage points higher than the college and career readiness score. Chronic absenteeism declined from 25 percent to 22 percent, marking the lowest rate the district has seen. These specific numbers indicate that the district is not only retaining students but also ensuring they remain engaged throughout their secondary education.

Improvements at Priority Schools

Five campuses exited the state priority list, a significant shift in institutional standing for those schools. Nine schools raised their overall letter grades, demonstrating broad-based improvement across multiple grade levels and subject areas. Carver Elementary Arts Magnet advanced from a B to an A, reflecting strong performance in specialized curricular areas.

Advertisement

Floyd Middle Magnet School also moved from a B to an A, showing similar upward momentum in its student outcomes. Pintlala Elementary and Catoma Elementary each improved from a D to a B, indicating successful intervention strategies for schools that previously struggled. King Elementary advanced from a C to a B, further illustrating the district-wide effort to elevate academic standards.

Top Performing Institutions

Forest Avenue Academic Magnet maintained a perfect score of 100, showcasing consistent excellence over time. Bear Exploration Center earned a score of 99, demonstrating near-perfect performance in its specific educational model. MacMillan International Academy also secured a 99, highlighting the strength of its international curriculum.

LAMP High School received a 99 as well, rounding out the group of top-tier institutions. These scores provide a benchmark for the rest of the district and illustrate the potential for high achievement across all school types. The data suggests that specialized programs can drive exceptional results when supported by adequate resources.

Future Strategic Goals

The district is building on this progress through the Pathway to a B & Beyond campaign. This initiative is guided by Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd's strategic goals for the 2026-27 academic year. The district plans to expand magnet programs and signature academies to reach more students.

Advertisement

Strengthening workforce preparation for students remains a core objective of the current strategy. Zickeyous Byrd stated that the report card reflects real progress built one classroom at a time. He emphasized that students are achieving more, schools are opening new pathways, and educators and families are moving this work forward together. This collaborative approach aims to sustain the momentum and ensure long-term stability in the district's performance metrics.