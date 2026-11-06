Montgomery Police Report 9 Pedestrian Deaths This Year Following Fatal Hit-Runs

Montgomery police warn drivers after two fatal hit-and-runs bring city deaths to nine. Officials urge strict adherence to traffic laws to protect pedestrians.

Montgomery Police Department officials have confirmed that the city has recorded nine pedestrian fatalities and 27 total traffic deaths in the current year. This rising death toll follows two recent tragic hit-and-run crashes that have prompted an urgent safety warning for all drivers and pedestrians across Montgomery. The statistics highlight a critical need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws in the area.

The first fatal incident occurred on October 25, when Clifford Jones, age 58, was struck and killed while walking on McElvy Street near Carver Elementary School. Investigators confirmed that the driver involved fled the scene immediately and did not return to assist or report the collision. This case set a somber precedent for the end of the year, emphasizing the dangers of hit-and-run behavior in residential and school zones.

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A second tragedy unfolded on November 2, when an unnamed man was struck and killed near the intersection of Folmar Parkway and Bill Joseph Parkway. As in the previous case, the driver left the scene without providing aid. However, law enforcement moved quickly to identify the suspect, arresting 26-year-old Tashanna Harris shortly after the incident.

Harris is currently facing serious legal charges, including felony hit-and-run and tampering with evidence. Her arrest underscores the department's commitment to prosecuting drivers who abandon accident scenes, especially when human lives are lost. The case demonstrates that police are actively investigating these incidents despite the initial flight of the perpetrator.

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Captain Dolores Savelles of the Montgomery Police Department's Special Operations division emphasized that leaving the scene of an accident significantly exacerbates an already tragic situation. She stated that Alabama law mandates drivers to stop immediately if they hit anything, followed by calling the police right then and there. Failure to comply with these legal obligations can result in felony charges when someone is seriously hurt or killed.

Savelles noted that drivers must understand that stopping is a strict legal requirement, not an optional gesture of goodwill. Unfortunately, the department sees too many instances where people involved in collisions leave the scene, making a bad situation worse. The captain stressed that awareness of these legal obligations is crucial for all motorists operating in Montgomery.

Under current Alabama statutes, pedestrians possess very few legal rights when they are in the road unless they are utilizing a designated crosswalk. The law requires individuals to walk on sidewalks when they are available. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must stay as close to the side of the road as possible to minimize risk.

Savelles acknowledged that many residents must walk in areas lacking sidewalks, often in the dark, which increases their vulnerability to vehicles. She advised that wearing reflective clothing is essential to increase visibility, noting that dark clothing makes individuals difficult to see at night. These simple safety measures can significantly reduce the risk of fatal collisions in high-traffic zones.

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The captain also recommended that pedestrians face oncoming traffic whenever possible. This position allows walkers to see approaching vehicles and react accordingly, rather than being unaware of danger coming from behind. These behavioral adjustments, combined with proper attire, can help protect vulnerable road users in areas with poor infrastructure.

Despite the recent fatalities, Montgomery police reported that overall collisions are down by more than 200 compared with the previous year. This data suggests that general traffic safety has improved, but the loss of pedestrian life remains an unacceptable outcome that demands specific attention and intervention from both the community and law enforcement.

Savelles expressed that one death is too many and urged both drivers and pedestrians to follow the law better. She believes that increased attention from drivers and better compliance with safety rules would lead to a continued decrease in traffic deaths. The police department remains committed to enforcing these laws to protect the community and ensure that the downward trend in collisions continues.