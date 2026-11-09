Montgomery Police Investigate Shooting Death of Teen Nadarious Nettles

Montgomery police are investigating the homicide of 15-year-old Nadarious Nettles, found shot dead on Stuart Street. Lowndes County Public Schools pay tribute to the student.

Montgomery Police Department officials confirmed that a homicide investigation is currently underway following the fatal shooting of a teenager in the heart of Alabama. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies tasked with securing the area and gathering preliminary evidence regarding the circumstances of the death.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stuart Street and Edgar D. Nixon Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. The youth was identified by authorities as Nadarious Nettles, a 15-year-old resident of Montgomery who was present at the scene when the shooting took place.

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Official Identification And Victim Details

Law enforcement officials formally identified the deceased as Nadarious Nettles, confirming his age and residency within the city limits. Medical responders and police determined that the young man had suffered a critical gunshot injury during the incident. Due to the severity of the wound, Nettles was pronounced dead at the scene before any further medical intervention could be administered or transported to a hospital facility.

Authoritative sources confirmed that the victim was a student enrolled in the Lowndes County Public School system. This connection to the school district has prompted an official response from educational administrators who wish to acknowledge the loss and provide a supportive environment for students and staff affected by the tragedy.

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School District Statement And Community Response

Lowndes County Public Schools issued a formal statement on Monday addressing the passing of one of its enrolled students. The administration expressed profound sadness regarding the death of NaDarius Nettles, noting the deep impact such a loss has on the educational community and the broader regional network.

The school district offered heartfelt condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, and teachers. Officials emphasized the need for compassion and support during this difficult period, asking the school community to keep the loved ones of Nettles in their thoughts and prayers while encouraging mutual kindness among all members of the institution.

Investigation Status And Public Appeal

Montgomery police stated that the specific circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation. At this juncture, no additional details have been released to the public regarding potential suspects, motives, or specific events leading up to the gunfire. Detectives are continuing their work to piece together the timeline of the incident.

Authorities are urgently asking anyone with information related to the investigation to come forward. Individuals with relevant knowledge are advised to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or reach out directly to the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831 to provide any leads that may assist in resolving the case.