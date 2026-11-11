Montgomery Police Arrest Four Suspects in Narcotics Raid Seizing 350 Grams of Cocaine and $20,670

Montgomery Police arrested four suspects after a raid uncovered dozens of pounds of drugs and firearms. The operation involved a search warrant and led to charges ranging from trafficking to criminal trespass.

Montgomery Police arrested four individuals on Tuesday during a coordinated narcotics investigation that resulted in the seizure of over 350 grams of cocaine, 272 grams of marijuana, an AR-15 pistol, a stolen Glock, and twenty thousand six hundred seventy dollars in cash. The Special Operations and Criminal Investigations divisions executed search warrants targeting specific addresses linked to suspected drug distribution networks within the county.

Investigators focused their efforts on two primary locations identified through intelligence gathering. The first warrant was executed in the sixty-six hundred block of Ridgeview Circle where authorities recovered large amounts of controlled substances and currency. A second warrant targeted the forty-four hundred block of Troy Highway yielding additional evidence related to the ongoing criminal enterprise.

Also read Israel police arrest 50 in raids after undercover racket investigation

Bobby Delbridge, age forty-two, faces multiple serious charges including trafficking cocaine, distributing a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting a prohibited person to carry a firearm. Police stated that these alleged offenses took place specifically in the sixty-six hundred block of Ridgeview Circle during the raid operations.

Michael Jerome Reese, age sixty, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the charges against Reese are directly connected to activities occurring in the forty-four hundred block of Troy Highway.

Advertisement

Chris Longmire, age fifty-eight, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree criminal trespass. Police reported that the offenses attributed to Longmire also occurred in the forty-four hundred block of Troy Highway alongside the other suspects involved in the network.

Anthony Moorer, age forty-five, received a single charge of third-degree criminal trespass linked to the Troy Highway site. Authorities noted that Moorer already had twelve outstanding failure-to-appear warrants pending in the system prior to this recent arrest which adds significant legal pressure to his current situation.

All four suspects were taken into custody immediately following the execution of the warrants and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility. The arrests reflect the department's continued focus on disrupting active drug trafficking networks and removing dangerous individuals from local neighborhoods.

Local residents in the Ridgeview Circle and Troy Highway areas have reported increased police presence following the high-profile raid. Community members are aware of the heightened security measures as law enforcement works to secure evidence and process the detainees through the judicial system.

Advertisement

The Department of Public Safety is expected to release follow-up reports once the formal indictment process completes its review of the collected evidence. Community outreach groups are urging support for local prevention and education programs while the court proceedings unfold for the arrested individuals.

Scheduled court appearances for the arrested individuals will likely begin later this month as prosecutors prepare indictments detailing the full scope of the alleged operations. The agency remains committed to enforcing state laws against narcotics and firearms offenses throughout the Montgomery area to ensure public safety.