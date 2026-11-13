Montgomery Planning Commission Reviews Meta Data Center Phase Four

Montgomery residents voice concerns over Meta's data center expansion at a public hearing. The Planning Commission reviewed plans for additional buildings without taking a vote, pending City Council approval.

The Montgomery Planning Commission convened on Thursday evening to consider a significant expansion of the Meta data center campus located at 1055 Hyundai Boulevard. Project managers presented detailed blueprints for Phase Four, which proposes four new structures to join the existing facility situated just off Interstate 65. Despite the technical presentation, the meeting concluded without a formal vote, leaving the future of the expansion in a state of administrative review.

Phase Four Structural Specifications

Trevor Kropp, a civil engineer with Barge Design Solutions of Memphis, Tennessee, presented the technical specifics of the fourth phase to the commission. Kropp outlined that the new development will be located approximately 6,000 feet south of Hyundai Boulevard, occupying land currently zoned as M1 light industrial. The proposed infrastructure is designed to be powered by an existing substation, eliminating the need for new power grid connections at this stage.

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The expansion includes two pre-engineered metal data halls, each measuring approximately 414,000 square feet and standing 41 feet tall. These massive facilities will be accompanied by an administration building constructed from mass timber, which will span approximately 53,000 square feet and reach a height of 27 feet. A separate warehouse, also built using mass timber techniques, will provide approximately 86,000 square feet of space and stand about 35 feet high.

Resident Concerns Over Infrastructure

During the public comment period, local residents expressed significant anxiety regarding the environmental and logistical impacts of the expansion. Elizabeth Low, a volunteer firefighter and neighborhood resident, highlighted the increasing frequency of heavy commercial traffic, noting she had observed eighteen-wheelers entering the site as early as 2 o'clock in the morning. She warned that the expansion would not only strain local water resources but potentially impact the broader Montgomery area.

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Amanda Thornton, another Montgomery resident, questioned whether city leadership was adequately protecting community interests against the scale of the corporate project. She urged the commission to seriously evaluate the cumulative effects on local wildlife, noise levels, land quality, and public health before proceeding. Thornton emphasized that the complex is set to more than double in size, raising fears that current infrastructure may be overwhelmed.

Regulatory Process and Next Steps

The Planning Commission chose to review the plans and gather public feedback rather than issue an immediate approval or rejection. City staff will continue their technical review of the development proposal, ensuring all zoning and safety requirements are met. Any final authorization for the expansion must still receive formal approval from the City Council, serving as the last checkpoint for community representatives.

James Warren, a local resident, referenced other municipalities that have slowed data center growth to better assess long-term consequences. He asked leaders to ensure the city does not accelerate beyond a point of no return. Kropp declined to provide additional commentary after the meeting concluded. Residents have stated they will continue to demand transparency regarding water usage, electrical capacity, and potential health impacts before the campus undergoes further growth.