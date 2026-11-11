Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Extends Art After 5 to 8:30 p.m., Announces Closing of America250 Exhibitions

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts hosts final exhibitions and workshops including Dry Point Etching for educators and Art After 5 events before closing on November 22.

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is extending its popular Friday evening event, Art After 5, until 8:30 p.m. on November 13, giving visitors an extra hour of art, relaxation and social connection. The expanded schedule coincides with the approaching finale of the museum's America250 exhibition series. The event is free and open to the public, though it is limited to adults 21 and older.

During the extended program, guests will be able to create a signature scent in a guided fragrance experience with the Embrace Nu Creations team and take home a personalized perfume blend. An additional grounding nook offers a quiet space to unwind, and chair yoga sessions led by Tara Preyer of Sacred Soul Wellness will take place in the Glass Atrium. The evening also features coloring activities, museum‑themed games in the Rotunda and Café, a Magnetic Poetry Wall, a Positivity Post Office, and an Exhibition Scavenger Hunt.

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The museum's Americana‑inspired kitchen, Funky Forte, will serve comfort‑food favorites and offer apple cider, whether spiked or sweet, along with a full bar selection. For guests who need transportation, limited Lyft passes are available through the MMFA Lyft Pass page.

While adults enjoy the extended Art After 5, children ages five through fourteen can take part in a special hour‑long studio event, Youth Studio, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guided by MMFA educators, the young artists will experiment with varied materials to create a collaborative mural and an individual portrait to take home.

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The museum is also hosting a workshop for art educators on Tuesday, November 10, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The Art Ed Central session focuses on Dry Point Etching, a technique that allows printmaking without a traditional press. This lesson is part of the new Lesson Lending Library and is led by Angel Dover, an Art Education student at Troy University and former MMFA Learning and Programs intern. The event is free but requires prior registration.

The closing dates for several exhibitions are set for November 22. America250: The American Worker remains on view through that date in the Atrium and Blackmon Gallery. The show explores how labor has shaped the United States, tracing the evolution of work from agricultural roots to industrialization, and examining inequalities in America's labor history. The exhibition invites visitors to consider how work has defined, sustained, and challenged American life.

In addition to America250, the museum's temporary galleries showcase contemporary American art and recent chapters of the nation's artistic journey. The Museum Shop, recently renovated, offers a curated selection of works by 20 to 30 regional artists each year, and custom archival prints of select pieces from the permanent collection.

With the final weeks of its major exhibitions and an expanded evening program, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts invites locals and visitors alike to experience its creative offerings before they close. Make plans to attend the extended Art After 5, the educator workshop, and the Youth Studio before November 22.