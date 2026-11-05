Montgomery Mayor Reed Rejects Tuberville's National Guard Proposal

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed publicly rejects Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville's threat to deploy the National Guard in the city, citing data-driven crime reduction strategies instead of military intervention.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has firmly rejected the notion of deploying the National Guard to police city streets, directly responding to comments made by Governor-elect Tommy Tuberville during his recent victory speech. Reed stated unequivocally that he does not believe military personnel belong on the streets of Montgomery or any other city in Alabama, despite Tuberville's suggestion that such measures might be necessary to ensure public safety.

On Tuesday night, Tuberville used his victory address to specifically target Montgomery, pledging to clean up the city and make downtown safe for pedestrians. He declared, Folks, I am going to clean up Montgomery, Alabama. I give you my word, adding that he would make the streets safe even if it requires placing the National Guard on every damn corner. Reed countered this stance by asserting that the presence of the National Guard is not a solution for local crime issues and emphasized that he hopes this proposed approach does not become a permanent fixture of Alabama governance.

Also read Tuberville projected to win Alabama governor’s race

Mayor Reed challenged Tuberville to examine official statistics that demonstrate a consistent reduction in crime rates within Montgomery over recent years. In a formal statement, Reed insisted that residents deserve transparency regarding which specific crime statistics the governor-elect is referencing and what concrete crimes he expects military deployment to resolve. Reed outlined that the city has established a comprehensive list of alternative methods that can be more helpful to the community, but explicitly noted that the National Guard is not one of them.

Reed expressed concern that Montgomery frequently suffers from negative reputation while candidates for statewide offices seek political advantage. He stated that his administration will actively defend the city against those who wish to use it as a political whipping boy during election campaigns. Despite the disagreement over policing tactics, Reed offered congratulations to Tuberville on his election and expressed a desire to find common ground on broader policy issues such as affordability and healthcare access.

Advertisement

The mayor highlighted that public safety remains the top priority for his administration since he took office. He pointed out that the city has been working collaboratively with community leaders, the county sheriff's department, state law enforcement agencies, and federal partners to achieve positive trends in crime reduction over the last two years. Reed acknowledged that while there have been political obstacles from state legislators in the past, he remains optimistic about future cooperation with the incoming governor.

Reed indicated that he has not yet spoken with Tuberville since the governor-elect made his comments about potential military deployment. He hopes that Tuberville and his team will arrive with an open mind willing to learn from existing city efforts and identify areas where state support can be effectively utilized. The mayor emphasized that the goal is to ensure that efforts to address local problems are not blocked by political friction, but rather supported by effective collaboration between city and state leadership.

Reed stated, I think there are some things that he [Tuberville] can help us do there in making sure that when we're trying to address a problem, we're not blocked because of political obstacles. He emphasized that making the city safe is priority number one for their administration and has been since day one. The mayor believes that Tuberville and his team should come in with an open mind to see what they are doing, to learn what has worked and what hasn't and where they can be helpful.

We're going to make sure that we stand up for Montgomery, Reed said during an interview. He pushed back on people who want to use the capital as a political whipping boy, noting that the city gets a bad rap when people run for statewide offices. Reed added that they are going to push back on those who seek to exploit the city's reputation for political gain.

Advertisement

Reed said there are a lot of areas where they can work together, and they seek to find that common ground to make living more affordable, to increase access to health care, and to make sure that their cities and their states are truly the type of communities they want to see them be. He views public safety as part of that broader goal, stating that if you look at their recent trends over the last two years, you'll see that they have been reducing crime at a very positive rate.

The mayor noted that the city is trending in the right direction by working with community leaders, the county sheriff's department, a state law enforcement agency, and federal partners. He believes that Tuberville's ideas and his team can bring about policies that help Alabamians throughout the state in every facet. Reed sees the election as a great opportunity for his administration to collaborate with the new governor on these shared goals.