Montgomery man to spend life in prison for attacking, raping woman in Blount Cultural Park

District Attorney Azzie Oliver says the incident happened on April 5, 2025, when a woman was walking along a trail in the park when Corrace Calloway suddenly approached and attacked her.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Montgomery County District Attorney Azzie Oliver has announced a Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life in prison for attacking and raping a woman in Blount Cultural Park.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, the incident happened on April 5, 2025, when a woman was walking along a trail in the park. Evidence shows Calloway approached the woman and attacked her. He then took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help, then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene. Calloway was identified and detained, but gave officers a false name to avoid arrest.

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After he was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car, he slipped out and attempted to flee. He was quickly apprehended and taken to jail for processing.

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“Corrace Calloway’s calculated and predatory actions demonstrate the severity of his conduct and the danger he poses to the community,” Oliver says. “His actions inflicted lasting trauma on the victim, violating her fundamental sense of safety and dignity. Through the tireless efforts of prosecutors, investigators, and victims’ advocates, justice has been served. Calloway will spend the rest of his life behind bars, ensuring he cannot inflict further harm on others.

” Calloway pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree theft of property, third- degree escape, obstruction of justice involving false identification, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. State prison officials looking for inmate missing from Montgomery job site