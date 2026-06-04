Montgomery Humane Society Seeks Straight‑Cut Shredded Paper for Puppy Bedding

As spring ends, the Montgomery Humane Society is receiving a surge of newborn puppies and needs clean, safe bedding. Operations manager Kim Crumpler explained that only straight‑cut shredded paper is acceptable because confetti‑style or cross‑cut shreds produce dust that can irritate the animals' respiratory systems. The shelter is urging community members with access to straight‑cut shredded paper to donate, helping provide a comfortable and sanitary environment for the new arrivals.

As spring comes to an end and summer ramps up, more puppies are born into the Montgomery community, increasing the shelter’s need for clean, safe bedding materials.

In a statement released to WSFA, Kim Crumpler, operations manager at the Montgomery Humane Society, said, “Shredded paper helps provide comfort, warmth, and enrichment for our youngest shelter residents while allowing our team to maintain clean and sanitary living spaces. However, due to respiratory concerns, we can only accept straight-cut shredded paper. Unfortunately, confetti-style and cross-cut shreds create excessive dust that can irritate sensitive airways in puppies and other shelter animals.

” Community members with access to straight-cut shredded paper are encouraged to donate. The shelter says these donations help provide a “soft place to land” for new puppy intakes.

“We’ve found digital solutions for almost everything, but unfortunately puppy bedding still runs on shredded paper and community kindness,” Crumpler said. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the





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Puppy Care Humane Society Shredded Paper Donations Shelter Bedding Community Volunteering

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