Montgomery County Volunteer Firefighter Charged with Arson

Justin Sholly, a 29-year-old volunteer firefighter from Souderton, Pennsylvania, has been charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding, and other related offenses after intentionally setting three fires in Montgomery County between May 29 and May 30.

Justin Sholly , a volunteer firefighter , is accused of intentionally setting three fires in Montgomery County , Pennsylvania , between May 29 and May 30. A Montgomery County volunteer firefighter intentionally set three fires within 30 hours - including one near the home of his former boss who fired him - and then responded to the scene of two of the fires with his fire company, investigators said.

Justin Sholly, 29, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses. The investigation began on May 29, at 12:25 a.m., when the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company responded to Forman and Schoolhouse roads in Franconia Township where a pile of wood logs near the road had been set on fire.

Later that morning, at 4:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a detached garage and barn on Lumber Street and Wile Avenue about 50 feet from two homes along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in Souderton. Police said 10 people were inside the two homes at the time.

The next morning, on May 30, at 4:31 a.m., firefighters responded to the area of Harleysville Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Franconia Township for a report of a large structure fire. When they arrived, they spotted a barn, three vehicles, a shed, an outhouse and a gazebo on fire. The fires occurred near a home on the 800 block of Harleysville Pike where eight people were inside.

Investigators, including the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, determined all three incidents were connected and that all of the fires were intentionally set. Investigators then analyzed the automated license plate reader databases in the area of the three fires. They then observed a black 2015 Ford Edge that was traveling near all of the fire locations between the night of May 28 and the morning of May 30, according to the criminal complaint.

They then identified Justin Sholly, a volunteer firefighter with the Perseverance Fire Company, as the owner of the vehicle, investigators said. They also obtained surveillance video showing Sholly driving his Ford Edge into the parking lot of the Perseverance Fire Company on May 30, around 4:25 a.m., a few minutes before firefighters responded to the fires in Franconia Township, according to the criminal complaint.

While arriving at Sholly's home on Penn Avenue in Souderton to interview him on May 31, investigators spotted the 2015 Ford Edge parked nearby, according to the criminal complaint. They also spotted a fire starter log in the trunk compartment, wood logs behind the driver's seat and a lighter in the front passenger seat. During an interview with detectives, Sholly allegedly admitted to starting all three fires.

He also claimed that his former boss who fired him from his job in 2025 lived along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in Souderton, near the second fire that he set, according to the criminal complaint. Sholly also admitted to responding to Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company and then responding back to the scenes of two of the fires with his fellow firefighters, investigators said.

After obtaining warrants, investigators searched through Sholly's vehicle as well as the garage of his home where they found wood logs, lighter fluid, a BIC lighter, a Motorola fire radio and a box with fire starter materials inside, according to the criminal complaint. Sholly was then arrested that day and taken to Pennsylvania State Police Skippack. He is currently being held in Montgomery County Prison after failing to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2026





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Justin Sholly Arson Montgomery County Pennsylvania Volunteer Firefighter Fire Crime

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