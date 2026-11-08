Montgomery County Shooting Leaves Two Men Dead After Confrontation Involving Woman

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Willis where a woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her current boyfriend before the woman returned fire, killing both men; the case will go to a grand jury for potential indictment.

A woman's boyfriend and ex-boyfriend were found dead after a shooting on Friday night, and the circumstances that led to it are under investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

MCSO deputies said they responded to the scene in the 5000 block of Pleasure Lake Drive in Willis at 7:30 p.m. after a 911 call reported an assault involving a firearm. According to preliminary information, the woman's ex-boyfriend arrived at her home and shot her current boyfriend. The woman returned fire and shot her ex-boyfriend, MCSO said. The sheriff's office said both men are in their early to mid-twenties and died from their injuries at the scene.

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