Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Call for Wider Streets to Improve Emergency Response

Montgomery County fire chiefs urge county leaders to widen new streets to ensure timely emergency response during incidents. Concerns arise from narrow streets hindering access for fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

Several fire chiefs in Montgomery County are raising concerns about the narrow width of newly constructed streets, arguing that these roadways impede timely emergency response . They claim that the current minimum width requirement of 22 feet, enforced since the 1980s, is inadequate for modern fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

During a presentation to county commissioners, the Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association highlighted a video showcasing a fire truck navigating a residential street, forced to traverse through a yard to reach a structure fire due to parked vehicles on both sides of the narrow roadway. Jason Oliphant, fire chief of Montgomery County ESD-1 and a member of the association, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that narrow streets hinder access for both emergency responders and residents evacuating during incidents like the recent tornado in the eastern part of the county.Oliphant underscored the need for wider streets, proposing a minimum width of 28 feet for curved and guttered roadways in new developments. He explained that the current 22-foot minimum, often clogged with parked vehicles, restricts even law enforcement vehicles from navigating efficiently. The association's plea for wider streets stems from the desire to maintain response times within five minutes, a crucial timeframe for effectively handling emergencies. While a previous proposal suggested increasing the minimum width to 25 feet, fire chiefs believe this increment is insufficient to address the growing concerns.Montgomery County Commissioner with Precinct 3, Ritch Wheeler, acknowledged the need for updated development regulations, stating that the existing rules, dating back to the 1980s, no longer adequately reflect current conditions. He confirmed that the county commissioners are currently soliciting public comments on the proposed changes and anticipate a vote on the revised regulations within the next month. Wheeler assured that the regulations will be updated to encompass not only street width but also other crucial factors related to development, ensuring a safer and more efficient infrastructure for the county.





