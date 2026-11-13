Montgomery County Bans ICE and CBP Agents From Public Sector Jobs

Montgomery County Council unanimously passed legislation prohibiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol employees from holding county positions.

The Montgomery County Council has enacted a new regulation that explicitly prohibits individuals employed by federal immigration enforcement agencies from holding jobs within the local government. This legislative move was designed to establish a clear boundary between the county administration and federal agents associated with the Trump administration, specifically targeting employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). The council voted unanimously to pass this measure, signaling strong local opposition to federal immigration tactics and aiming to protect the safety of residents who may fear interaction with these officials.

Legislative Scope and Effective Date

The legislation, formally titled the Community Trust in County Employees Act, was sponsored by Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink and applies retroactively to employment records starting on Oct. 1, 2025. The ban prevents any individual who was employed by ICE or CBP on or after this specified date from working in sensitive county positions. These restricted roles span more than a dozen divisions and departments, including critical public service areas such as the police department, public libraries, and fire and rescue services. The prohibition is not limited to direct officers but extends to contractors and employees of other federal agencies who were assigned to support, direct, administer, aid, or otherwise participate in immigration enforcement activities during the covered period.

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Political Justification and Moral Stance

Councilmember Kristin Mink articulated the moral imperative behind the vote, stating that the current federal administration is acting in a lawless manner and undermining public faith in government institutions across the board. She argued that it is incumbent on local leaders to take every possible step to demonstrate that the county has the residents' backs and is drawing lines in the sand to protect them. Mink's position reflects a broader sentiment among local officials who believe that local governments must act as sanctuaries for their communities, ensuring that residents do not feel threatened by the presence of federal agents in their daily lives. The legislation is a direct response to perceived overreach and a commitment to local autonomy in immigration matters.

Legislative Exceptions and Whistleblower Protections

While the ban is comprehensive, the amended version of Mink's bill includes specific exemptions to ensure fairness and protect public interest. Exceptions are made for whistleblowers who reported misconduct within federal agencies. Additionally, individuals who worked for the federal government for six months or fewer are exempt from the ban. The legislation also exempts CBP agents who worked exclusively in offices focused on trade, international relations, and scientific and laboratory research. These exemptions ensure that the ban targets active immigration enforcement personnel while allowing those in non-enforcement roles or short-term federal employees to remain eligible for county positions.

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Community Trust and Public Safety Impact

Montgomery County Executive-elect Will Jawando publicly expressed his pride in cosponsoring the Community Trust in County Employees Act, emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust between residents and local government. Jawando stated that no Montgomery County resident should hesitate to call 911, visit a clinic, or seek help from county services. He argued that when residents are afraid of who might show up at their door, county government cannot perform its job effectively. This perspective highlights the practical impact of the legislation on public safety, as officials believe that removing federal immigration agents from local roles will encourage residents to engage more freely with emergency and health services without fear of deportation or detention.

Implementation and Future Enforcement

Going forward, anyone who fits the criteria of the new ban and discloses this information on a county job application will be disqualified from holding sensitive positions across the mentioned departments. The implementation of this policy requires rigorous background checks and careful review of employment histories to ensure compliance. The county has committed to enforcing these rules strictly, ensuring that no exceptions are made for those who have actively participated in immigration enforcement under the specified conditions. This approach aims to reinforce the county's stance on community trust and protect the integrity of its public service workforce from federal immigration pressures.