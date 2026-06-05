Montgomery councilwoman voted in different district than her primary residence, records show

WSFA 12 News has obtained voting records from the Secretary of State’s office that show Montgomery city councilwoman Marche Johnson just last month voted in District 3, despite property records that show she bought a home in District 7.

) - WSFA 12 News has obtained voting records from the Alabama secretary of state’s office that show Montgomery City Councilwoman Marche Johnson just last month voted in District 3, despite property records that show she bought a home in District 7.

WSFA 12 News has obtained voting records from the Secretary of State’s office that show Montgomery city councilwoman Marche Johnson just last month voted in District 3, despite property records that show she bought a home in District 7. WSFA 12 news confirmed that Johnson, an Army veteran, used a VA loan to purchase the home. VA loans are for primary residences, meaning that borrowers are expected to live in the properties they purchase.

Based on the Montgomery city council qualifications, members: “Must be residents of the municipality and of the ward from which they are elected, and they must remain residents of the municipality and of the ward from which they were elected throughout their term in office. ”WSFA 12 News has reached out to Johnson’s legal counsel regarding her voting history. Lowndes County murder suspect apprehended in DothanMontgomery man sentenced for 2022 bowling alley shootingWSFA’s Hometown Tours heading to Auburn!





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