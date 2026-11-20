Developers withdraw a proposed construction waste facility in Montgomery's Newtown neighborhood from the Board of Adjustment agenda amid health concerns.

Residents of the Newtown neighborhood in Montgomery, Alabama, gathered at a public meeting on Thursday to voice strong opposition to a proposed construction waste collection facility. The item was once again removed from the Board of Adjustment agenda, marking the second time this specific proposal has been withdrawn. A group of local residents had attended the meeting for the third consecutive time to protest the development, citing significant risks to public health.

Withdrawal Requested By Developers

The facility planned for the Newtown area was originally included on the board's schedule but was pulled at the last minute by the developers. Board of Adjustment attorneys addressed the sudden removal by stating that the customer had requested the item be withdrawn and promised to contact the board at a later date. The developers were not present at the meeting, and the attorney confirmed they had not provided a specific timeline for when the item might be revisited.

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Health Concerns And Contamination Claims

County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey, who represents District 4 and grew up in Newtown, attended the meeting as a spectator to support the community's stance. He argued that the site is heavily contaminated and that the community is fighting to protect its residents from potential harm. Sankey stated that there are various cancer-causing agents present underground, and he expressed concern that any construction activity would disrupt the land and release harmful substances into the air.

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Accusations Of Playing Games

Commissioner Sankey accused the developers, identified as 21 LLC, of playing a cat-and-mouse game with the community by taking the item off the agenda at the last minute. He asserted that the community would continue to show up to voice their opposition to disturbing the site. Sankey emphasized that the area should never have been zoned M3 in the first place, calling it a waste of taxpayers' money to keep discussing the project.

Next Steps And Future Meetings

Sankey also noted that there had been an opportunity for a voluntary cleanup of the site, but the community has not received any report confirming whether such a cleanup actually occurred. The proposed location for the waste facility is situated just north of downtown Montgomery on North Decatur Street. The next scheduled Board of Adjustment meeting is set for December 17 at Montgomery City Hall, where residents remain prepared to continue their advocacy.