Discover top holiday events in Montgomery, Alabama this weekend including Santa sightings, Christmas tree lighting, and artisan markets in Millbrook and Auburn.

The Central Alabama holiday weekend calendar expands significantly with the addition of the Collard Green Festival, offering a vibrant celebration of Southern culinary traditions alongside existing festive activities. The event kicks off on Saturday, November 21, with a community parade from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., followed by full festival operations continuing until 4 p.m. Admission to this celebration is completely free, inviting families to experience local culture and food without cost. Montgomery Symphony Orchestra also offers a free morning art session for infants, ensuring diverse options for all ages across the region.

The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery remains the epicenter for evening holiday cheer on Friday, November 20. The venue hosts its annual Christmas parade starting at 6 p.m., marking the official arrival of Santa Claus to the shopping district. Families gather along the parade route to watch the procession while enjoying live music performances that set a festive tone for the evening. The celebration culminates with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree, creating a glowing focal point for the community.

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Santa Claus also makes a special stop at Choctafaula Ranch in Auburn on Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22. Families are invited to capture seasonal memories with dedicated photo sessions featuring the iconic figure in red. The ranch setting provides a distinct backdrop for updating annual family Christmas cards or establishing new holiday traditions. Parents are encouraged to prepare festive outfits to enhance the holiday theme of the photographs taken during these two days.

Unique holiday shopping opportunities continue at the Mistletoe Christmas Gift Market in Millbrook, Alabama, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This market distinguishes itself by showcasing original, handcrafted items rather than mass-produced goods from local artisans. Visitors can browse handmade children's furniture, toys, watercolor paintings, and fine glass creations alongside custom woodworking and quilts.

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The market also supports local food makers by offering artisanal, handmade food items for holiday entertaining and gift baskets. For those interested in creative crafts, the Doster Center in Prattville hosts the Sugar Cookie Time workshop on Saturday at 2 p.m. Participants decorate sugar cookies using techniques inspired by holiday sweater traditions, utilizing colorful icing and sprinkles. This hands-on session allows attendees to create intricate edible art and take their creations home.

A new addition to the weekend lineup is the Collard Green Festival, which celebrates a beloved Southern staple with food, entertainment, and family fun. The festival begins with a parade and includes a Collard Green Cook-Off where local cooks compete with their favorite recipes. Attendees can shop for fresh produce at the farmers market, view arts and crafts vendors, and enjoy food trucks throughout the day.

The Collard Green Festival also features a car show and a Grow Zone for kids, ensuring excitement for all age groups. A midway area provides additional festival entertainment, while the event highlights the people and traditions that define Southern communities. This free event runs from the morning parade until 4 p.m., offering a full day of Southern hospitality and culinary delight.

Music lovers have options as well, with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra presenting Masterworks II at the Davis Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra celebrates its milestone 50th Anniversary Season with a program featuring works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms. The concert includes Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3 and Symphony No. 1, alongside Brahms' Violin Concerto.

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For the youngest visitors, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts offers a free Art Crawl program on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. This session, designed for infants up to 18 months and their caregivers, explores landscape paintings through sensory activities. The program is created in partnership with the Clyfford Still Museum and requires advance registration for participation. This initiative encourages early creative development while allowing caregivers to learn alongside their little ones.

The Southern Refinery also contributes to family fun with a Handprint Ornament Event on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Children can create personalized wooden ornaments featuring their own handprints, making heartfelt gifts for grandparents. These handmade keepsakes offer a special way to capture a moment in time and celebrate the holiday season together.

With events ranging from classical music and fine art to cookie decorating and collard green cook-offs, Central Alabama offers a comprehensive holiday experience. Residents can enjoy Santa sightings in Auburn and Montgomery, shop for unique gifts in Millbrook, and celebrate local traditions in Prattville. The diverse lineup ensures that every family can find a memorable activity to mark the beginning of the holiday season.