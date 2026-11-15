Monterrey Defeats Pachuca 1-0 to Secure Apertura 2026 Semifinal Spot

Monterrey secured its place in the semIfinals of the Apertura 2026 Liga Femenil BBVA by defeating Pachuca on November 15, 2026, at the Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey has officially confirmed its place in the semifinals of the Apertura 2026 Liga Femenil BBVA following a decisive victory over Pachuca on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The final aggregate score stands at 1-0 in favor of the Rayadas, completing a comprehensive sweep of the quarterfinal series. The match concluded at the Estadio BBVA, providing the home crowd with a moment to celebrate a significant step closer to the championship title.

This triumph fulfills a primary objective for the club, allowing them to bypass the quarterfinal round and enter the next stage of the tournament. The victory serves as a major milestone for the organization, reinforcing their status as a formidable force in Mexican women’s football. The team’s progression marks a crucial development in the ongoing competition.

Also read Power Bank Prices and Specs Update 2026 vs 2016 Trends

The journey to this point began in the first leg of the quarterfinal series, which took place at the Estadio Hidalgo. Monterrey secured a 1-0 win in that encounter, driven by a goal from Diana Garcia. That result provided the necessary cushion for the return leg at the Gigante de Acero, setting the stage for the final confrontation.

Historical context adds significant weight to this achievement, as Monterrey holds a dominant record against Pachuca in playoff meetings. Out of eight previous league playoff series contested against the Tuzas, Monterrey has claimed five victories. This latest advancement marks the sixth occasion that the club has successfully navigated past Pachuca in the postseason, further reinforcing their dominance in this specific matchup.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of head coach Amandine Miquel, the squad has demonstrated remarkable consistency and tactical discipline throughout the campaign. With this win, the team moves closer to reaching its fifteenth semifinal appearance in the history of the Liga Femenil BBVA. Miquel’s influence is evident in the statistics, which show a winning percentage of seventy-nine percent across thirty-eight matches.

This success rate is the highest among all former directors who have managed the club. For comparison, former coaches Eva Espejo and Amelia Valverde achieved a seventy-eight percent win rate, while Hector Becerra recorded a sixty-seven percent effectiveness. Miquel has instilled a winning culture that has translated directly into tangible results on the pitch.

Individual player contributions have been vital to the team’s success throughout the season. Lucia Garcia leads the club’s scoring charts with twenty-three goals in the current campaign. Diana Garcia has added ten goals, including the pivotal strike in the first leg that helped secure the initial advantage.

Other notable scorers include Christina Burkenroad with nine goals and Marcela Restrepo with seven. Aerial Chavarin, Jermaine Seoposenwe, and Emily Geilnik each have six goals to their name. Valeria del Campo and Valerie Vargas have contributed five goals each, adding depth to the offensive lineup.

Advertisement

The starting lineup for this decisive match featured Paola Manrique in goal. The defensive and midfield structure was anchored by Alexandra Godinez, Valeria del Campo, Daiane Medeiros, Alejandra Lua, and Diana Garcia. Marcela Restrepo, Lourdes Bosch, Valerie Vargas, and Alice Soto provided support, with Lucia Garcia leading the attack.

Pachuca countered with a team managed by Montserrat Tome. Their squad featured Esthefanny Barreras in goal and players such as Kenti Robles, Berenice Ibarra, and Jocelyn Orejel. The supporters played a crucial role in creating an intense atmosphere that helped secure the victory. The team will now prepare for a crucial matchup in the upcoming semifinals.