Monterey County Police Detain Three Persons of Interest in Moss Landing Shooting Probe

Monterey County Sheriff's investigators detained three persons of interest while searching a Greenfield home connected to the November 2 Moss Landing mass shooting that killed two teenagers.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant on a home located in the 900 block of Maple Street in Greenfield, resulting in the detention of three persons of interest. This development occurs more than a week after the tragic mass shooting in Moss Landing that claimed the lives of two young teenagers on the morning of November 2. The residence where the suspects were held is situated approximately 50 miles southeast of Moss Landing State Beach.

Detention of Suspects in Greenfield Home

Three persons of interest have been detained after Monterey County police executed a search warrant connected to the Moss Landing mass shooting that killed two young teenagers. Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Andres Rosas confirmed to KSBW that these individuals are currently being held while detectives attempt to reconstruct the events of that morning. Detectives are actively speaking to those individuals to try to determine what exactly happened on the morning of November 2. The investigation has expanded beyond the immediate scene of the shooting to include this residential property in Greenfield.

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Timeline of the November 2 Shooting

Monterey County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunfire near Jetty Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, which corresponds to the early hours of November 2. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered two teens dead at the scene. At the time of the initial response, police had not released any details about suspects or motives involved, but noted there was no active threat to the Moss Landing community at this time. Two other people were hospitalized, including one with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific medical condition of the other victim, nor have they identified a motive for the shooting.

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Leadership Response and Community Mourning

Top Monterey County law enforcement officials stated they were working the case and asking for help on the circumstances surrounding the incident. "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of two lives," Monterey County Sheriff Tina M. Nieto said. She emphasized that her detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding what occurred. The Sheriff's Office asked anyone who may have information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist with this investigation. The community has responded with profound grief, launching fundraisers to support the grieving families of the victims.

Victim Tributes and Ongoing Investigation

The families of the two victims, Perez and Flores, launched fundraisers as they grieved the young teen boys. Perez's family said they are enduring immense pain as he tragically and unjustly lost his life. Flores played for the Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football team, which said he would have turned 14 soon after the shooting. "It is with profound sadness that the Steinbeck Tigers Youth Football & Cheer organization mourns the heartbreaking loss of one of our own, Nathaniel 'Nate' Flores," read a description on their page. The organization noted that his unexpected passing has left his family, teammates, coaches, and the entire Steinbeck community heartbroken. Law enforcement maintains that their detectives have not stopped working on this case as they continue to process evidence and interview witnesses.