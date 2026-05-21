Montenegro is celebrating 20 years of independence from a union with Serbia, while aiming to meet the European Union’s terms and be a new member in 2028. The firm believe he is in a position to launch his EU countries

Montenegro marks 20 years of independence from a union with Serbia this week, celebrating a two-decade transformation that has already brought the small Balkan country into NATO .

Now it is eyeing its next milestone: full integration into the European Union. Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatovic said Saturday that he believes his team will fulfill their ambitious EU integration agenda in 2028, which includes customs, foreign affairs, and agriculture being transferred to EU jurisdiction and joining existing EU agencies





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Montenegro EU Integration NATO European Union Balkan Country Independence President Jakov Milatovic 2028 Customs Foreign Affairs Agriculture

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