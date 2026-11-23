Montel Williams says his daughter's addiction stemmed from epilepsy medications prescribed in childhood, and he now describes her as 100 percent sober.

Former talk show host Montel Williams is sharing a rare glimpse into his daughter's addiction, which he believes stemmed from medications she was prescribed as a child to treat her epilepsy. Williams, 70, spoke about the issue during a Monday, July 6, appearance on the On Par With Maury Povich podcast, where he also addressed his past romance with former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Williams said he now sees his daughter in a much healthier place. He described her as 100 percent sober and said she is doing well as a mother, a change he called remarkable after years of difficult family decisions.

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Montel Williams Links Daughter's Addiction to Childhood Medication

Montel Williams believes his daughter's addiction began with medications doctors prescribed when she was a child to control her epilepsy. He admitted that as a parent he did not fully understand what was happening and did not always do the right things.

Williams said he feels responsible for allowing doctors to prescribe those medications. In his words, he was the one who, in some ways, turned his daughter into a drug addict. He also recalled the period when doctors were chasing different medications for her, a stretch of time he still remembers vividly.

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Williams said his daughter once struggled with alcohol. He said she was an alcoholic for a while before becoming a 100 percent sober alcoholic, and that she no longer drinks or uses drugs.

Williams Reflects on Fatherhood and His Marriage

Williams described his parenting as shaped by hindsight and regret about the medical choices made during his daughter's childhood. He said he was not ready to fully blame himself without recognizing that the family had done the best it could at the time.

A speaker identified in the sneak peek only as Taite offered reassurance to Williams. Taite said that the Williams family had done the best they could, that Williams was deeply in love with his daughter and family, and that he was one of the most decent people Taite had ever met.

Williams also spoke about his marriage, saying he and his wife do not need to do much to enjoy time together. He said they love simply spending time seated together, rather than traveling or planning big outings.

Hollywood Stars Speak Openly About Sobriety Journeys

Several well-known Hollywood figures have been candid about their sobriety, and Williams's account joins that public conversation. His comments come as addiction and recovery remain a personal subject for many celebrities who have discussed their struggles in public.

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Kelly Osbourne previously said she had been sober for six years. In April 2021, she revealed that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps, writing that she was not proud of it but was back on track.

Williams also praised the influence of a loved one in his life, saying that person literally changed him and made him realize how much life is not meant for self alone.

Podcast Schedule and Where to Find Help

The We're Out of Time podcast releases new episodes on Tuesdays at 12 p.m. PT on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Listeners can follow the show on those platforms for the latest conversations.

Anyone who is struggling with substance abuse can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for support and guidance. Readers who need help are encouraged to reach out to that agency or a local healthcare provider without delay.