A Monte Sereno property sold for $12.3 million tops the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Clara County, highlighting market trends for the week of Oct. 12.

A stunning modern residence in Monte Sereno closed for $12.3 million last week, securing the top spot for the most expensive residential real estate sales in Santa Clara County. This landmark transaction establishes a new benchmark for luxury home values in the region and highlights the sustained appetite for premium properties among high-net-worth buyers.

The broader market demonstrated significant vigor during this period, with a total of 190 residential real estate sales registered in the county. These transactions averaged $2.2 million each, reflecting a healthy volume of activity across various price points. The average price per square foot settled at $1,148, indicating that while ultra-luxury homes capture headlines, mid-tier properties continue to drive overall market momentum.

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The data reflects sales where the title was recorded during the week of October 12, regardless of when the actual property sale was finalized. This methodology ensures that the metrics capture the most recent finalized deeds, providing an accurate snapshot of the current real estate landscape. The consistent high-volume activity suggests that capital continues to flow steadily into the Bay Area housing market.

The apex of this week's activity was defined by the extraordinary sale of a property in the 18200 block of Bancroft Avenue in Monte Sereno. Built in 2022, this 4,437-square-foot home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The price per square foot reached $2,772, significantly outpacing the county average and underscoring the premium buyers pay for newer construction in exclusive enclaves.

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Behind the top sale, several other properties commanded seven-figure sums, illustrating a competitive landscape for high-end buyers. A single-family residence in the 26500 block of Purissima Road in Los Altos Hills sold for $9.3 million. Built in 2000, the 4,990-square-foot home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, with a price per square foot of $1,864.

Los Altos also featured prominently with multiple high-value transactions reshaping its residential landscape. A 2,981-square-foot single-family house in the 700 block of Arroyo Road sold for $8,508,888. Built in 1950, this home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, resulting in a price per square foot of $2,854.

Another notable Los Altos sale involved a 2,587-square-foot single-family home in the first block of Marvin Avenue. The total purchase price was $8,475,000, achieving the highest price per square foot in the Los Altos cluster at $3,276. Built in 1939, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home demonstrates the premium placed on location and lot size despite its smaller footprint.

Palo Alto continued to command high prices for its limited inventory, with recent sales validating the area's status as a Silicon Valley hub for tech executives. A single-family residence in the 2900 block of Bryant Street sold for $7,210,000. Built in 2014, this 3,138-square-foot home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a price per square foot of $2,298.

Further east, a single-family house in the 100 block of Yerba Santa Avenue in Los Altos sold for $7,395,000. Built in 2001, the 3,083-square-foot home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The price per square foot ended up at $2,399, reflecting strong interest in established homes with modern amenities in this tight market.

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Additional activity in Saratoga further diversified the week's sales roster, showing strong interest in properties built in the mid-1990s. A 4,388-square-foot single-family home in the 14000 block of Pike Road sold for $7,350,000. Built in 1994, the home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a price per square foot of $1,675.

Los Altos Hills saw another significant transaction with a single-family home in the 28500 block of Matadero Creek Lane. The sale was finalized for $5,680,000. Built in 1985, the 4,276-square-foot house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The price per square foot was $1,328, and the deal closed on September 21.

Beyond the ultra-luxury segment, the market saw significant activity in Saratoga, where buyers are acquiring homes with varying characteristics. A single-family residence in the 18800 block of Hilltop Way sold for $5.5 million. Built in 1980, the 4,437-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, representing a strong value proposition at $1,240 per square foot.

The mention of a 2026 build date for a home in Los Altos suggests either a newly completed project or a pre-sale transaction recorded in the public data. A 3,383-square-foot single-family house in the 500 block of Palm Avenue sold for $6,732,500. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, reflecting the continued demand for new construction in this tight market.

The consistency in these high-value deals points to a resilient real estate market that continues to attract capital from global investors and local tech industries alike. The data underscores the enduring strength of the premium housing market in one of California's most affluent communities, with clear demand across all tiers of the luxury segment.