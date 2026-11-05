Monte Sereno $12.3 Million Home Leads South Bay Real Estate Sales

A Monte Sereno estate sold for $12.3 million leads South Bay real estate activity, with 133 transactions recorded this week averaging $2 million in the region.

South Bay residential real estate experienced significant transactional activity during the week of Sept. 28, highlighted by a record-breaking sale in Monte Sereno. A property located in this exclusive peninsula community sold for $12.3 million, establishing the highest price point among recent transactions in the region.

Data compiled from public records indicates that 133 residential real estate sales were officially recorded across the South Bay area during this period. The aggregate volume of these deals reflects a robust market, with the average sale price reaching $2 million. This figure underscores the continued premium placed on housing stock in the region's most desirable neighborhoods.

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Top Listing Drives Market Attention

The Monte Sereno property that closed for $12.3 million stands as the clear leader in this week's report. Constructed in 2022, this modern residence spans 4,437 square feet of living space. The transaction, which was finalized on Sept. 23, resulted in a price per square foot of $2,772. The home contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms, reflecting the luxury standards expected in this high-value ZIP code.

While the Monte Sereno sale dominates the headlines, other high-value transactions occurred across the broader peninsula. A home in Palo Alto, specifically in the 1100 block of Guinda Street, sold for $6.5 million. Built in 1930, this 2,442-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal, closed on Sept. 24, commanded a price of $2,662 per square foot, demonstrating the enduring value of historic inventory in established school districts.

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Diverse Price Points Across Neighborhoods

The market data reveals a wide spectrum of pricing across different communities. In Saratoga, a residence on Bancroft Avenue fetched $4.9 million, while another property on Sobey Road in the 14400 block sold for $5 million. The latter, built in 1951, is a substantial 5,171-square-foot home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The price per square foot for this Sobey Road property was recorded at $967, illustrating how lot size and condition can influence valuation metrics significantly.

Palo Alto continued to show strong performance with multiple high-value sales. A home on Guinda Street sold for $4.5 million, featuring 1,142 square feet of living area and commanding $3,940 per square foot. This 1924-built structure has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its high price-per-square-foot ratio highlights the premium buyers are willing to pay for location within Palo Alto's tight housing inventory.

Regional Sales Volume and Averages

Beyond the top-tier sales, the average price per square foot for all recorded transactions in the South Bay was $1,189. This metric provides a broader context for the market health, balancing the ultra-luxury sales against the broader range of entry-level and mid-tier properties. The total count of 133 sales indicates active buyer interest despite fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions.

In San Jose, a 4,345-square-foot residence on University Avenue sold for $4.8 million. Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home traded at $1,105 per square foot. The transaction was completed on Sept. 22, contributing to the diverse geographic spread of high-value real estate activity within the county.

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Market Dynamics and Inventory Trends

The specificity of these records, drawn from public county offices, offers transparency into how prices are determined across different eras of construction. Properties ranging from mid-century moderns built in 1954 to contemporary builds from 2022 are actively changing hands. This variety suggests that buyer demand is not limited to a single architectural style or age group, but rather spans the entire spectrum of available inventory.

The finalization dates for these deals, mostly clustering around Sept. 24, suggest a synchronized closing process for many transactions. This timing aligns with standard escrow periods, indicating that offers were likely accepted earlier in the month, with title recordings completing in the final days of the reporting period. The consistency in closing dates points to efficient market operations and prepared buyers in the South Bay real estate sector.