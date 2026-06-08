Monte-Carlo TV Festival: Joshua Seftel Talks Urgency & Innovation In Documentary Filmmaking

Jury chair Joshua Seftel discusses documentary trends, AI, and distribution challenges ahead of the Monte-Carlo TV Festival.

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' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting Honors Reshma Gopladash and Joshua Seftel speak during the 'All The Empty Rooms Q&A' during the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Ahead of heading to the Festival, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spoke to Deadline about what he hopes to see from this year’s competition entries, and the wider state of play in the sector.

, which followed CBS correspondent Steve Hartman on a secret project to photograph the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings. It can now be seen on Netflix. Getting released on a major streamer can mean global reach, but at an industry level, the challenge of getting documentaries in front of audiences often remains a puzzle.

Kristin Scott Thomas & Kurt Russell To Be Honored With Crystal Nymph Awards At 65th Edition Of The Monte-Carlo Television Festival “A lot of documentary filmmakers are struggling to figure out how to make sure people see their work, how to do small theatrical releases in new ways, and how to use algorithms on a smaller scale outside the major streamers to distribute their films,” he says.

“Technology is playing a role in helping figure it out, but it’s harder now. There was a time when you made a documentary and there was a decent chance it would find traditional distribution. That’s happening less often. ” In terms of technology, every corner of the film and TV business is grappling with the impact that artificial intelligence will have.

Seftel hopes there is an upside.

“A lot of us believe AI may actually help documentary, because people are going to, and probably already are, craving reality, truth and real imagery. The world will be flooded with more synthesized content, so documentary will become like organic produce. It will be stamped: this is real. ” The Monte-Carlo TV Festival documentary and news selection has a global flavor, with projects hailing from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Thematically, war, migration, geopolitics, and social issues are at the fore, reflecting the world around us. The work of journalists and filmmakers feels increasingly vital in a troubled world, particularly as many legacy media organizations continue to cut staff in news divisions, Seftel says.

“A lot of documentary filmmakers are saying: this is our job now, to make sure certain stories are told,” he says. “That’s why documentaries feel more serious in recent years. There’s a feeling of urgency, that the world is in trouble, and I think a lot of documentary filmmakers care and want to step up.

” Seftel’s Monte-Carlo jury chair duties come amid work on a new project, a feature documentary about an elderly rock and roll choir called Alive and Kicking. As he talks to Deadline, he is about to film the choir’s annual concert. As a seasoned filmmaker, what are Seftel’s hopes for the projects the jury is looking over at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival?

“Things that I haven’t seen before,” he says. “I want to get inspired when I’m a juror. I’m looking for things that will get me excited about being a filmmaker. ”‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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