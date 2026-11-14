Montauk Yacht Death: Christopher Durnan Seeks to Limit Liability in Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra Case

Christopher Durnan files for exoneration in Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra's death. The family of the Irish fashion designer fights back against maritime law tactics in their $50M wrongful death suit.

The legal battle surrounding the death of Irish fashion designer Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra has intensified after boat owner Christopher Durnan filed a federal lawsuit seeking to cap his financial liability. Durnan is requesting the court apply maritime law to limit his potential payout to the appraised value of his vessel, the 54-foot Sea Ray named Ripple, at $476,942.

Durnan Files to Cap Liability at $476,942

Christopher Durnan, a multimillionaire insurance mogul and investor in the victim's summerwear business, has formally asked a federal judge to halt the state-level wrongful death proceedings initiated by the family of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra. The family had previously filed a $50 million wrongful death suit against Durnan, alleging negligence that led to the designer's death aboard his yacht. Durnan's legal team argues that under federal admiralty jurisdiction, his exposure should be strictly limited to the post-incident value of the vessel, which they have valued at exactly $476,942.

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Legal Experts Explain Privity and Maritime Law

David Cattie, a Virgin Islands-based attorney specializing in federal maritime law, explained that vessel owners generally possess vast protections under admiralty law. However, Cattie noted that these protections evaporate if the owner can be proven to have had privity, meaning Durnan personally knew about or was responsible for the defect or circumstance that caused the harm. The federal court battle will largely focus on determining whether Durnan had knowledge of any issues that contributed to the tragedy or if he was entirely unaware of the conditions that led to Nolan-O'Slatarra's death.

Attorney Bowe Dismisses Delay Tactics

Michael Bowe, the New York attorney representing the family of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, has firmly rejected Durnan's legal maneuvering as a standard delay tactic. Bowe stated that such strategies are rarely successful in preventing accountability and emphasized that the family is prepared to file their complaint and proceed to depositions. He asserted that Durnan will soon have to answer directly to the allegations brought forth by the family, regardless of the federal jurisdictional arguments presented by the boat owner's legal team.

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Facts of the August 2025 Incident

According to court filings, 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra was found dead aboard the Ripple at the Montauk Yacht Club in August 2025. Durnan's attorneys claim that the designer was a guest on the boat on August 4, 2025, and became unconscious around midnight on August 5. They allege that Durnan attempted to render aid by seeking help from other vessels in the marina, with one bystander calling 911 and another performing CPR on the fashion designer before emergency services arrived.

Ongoing Dispute Over Legal Jurisdiction

The core legal dispute centers on whether the incident occurred in a navigable waterway subject to federal admiralty jurisdiction. Cattie clarified that even though the boat was docked, it was legally still in a navigable waterway. If the harm transpired on the vessel, federal law applies; however, if the deceased was moved to the vessel after an incident on the dock, state law might take precedence. Durnan has denied any wrongdoing or neglect, maintaining that he is not charged with a crime and is simply seeking to limit his financial liability through established maritime legal frameworks.