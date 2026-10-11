Suffolk County to Identify Montauk Mary and Five Other Cold Case Victims

Suffolk County authorities will announce the identities of Montauk Mary and five other cold case victims from cases dating back to 1976, using genetic genealogy.

Suffolk County authorities will announce Thursday that they have identified six previously unknown cold case victims, including a woman known as Montauk Mary, using genetic genealogy.

Victims Identified in Five-Decade Span of Cold Cases

The oldest case dates to 1976. The identifications are the latest breakthroughs by the Suffolk County District Attorney Cold Case Task Force, which is led by District Attorney Ray Tierney and works with Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina. Montauk Mary was found face-up with bullet wounds in East Overlook Park off Montauk Highway in 1978. She had been shot four times, once in the chest and three times in the legs, and likely died just hours before she was found.

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Investigators believed the woman was in her 60s, about 5 feet tall, and weighed roughly 200 pounds. She was wearing a plaid tweed coat over a multicolored dress and orange slippers, but had no clothing tags or undergarments. Last year, the task force worked with a Suffolk County police forensic artist to create an updated sketch of what Montauk Mary may have looked like before her death. Her identity remained a mystery despite that effort.

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Besides Montauk Mary, authorities will also release the identities of victims from cold cases in Deer Park, Riverhead, Montauk, Great River, and Fire Island. The oldest of these cases dates to 1976, meaning the cases span five decades. The genetic genealogy testing used in these identifications is the same technology that helped investigators connect Rex Heuermann to his victims in the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation. The same technique has also led to arrests in other decades-old cases this year.

In late October, a Virginia woman was arrested and extradited, accused of killing her baby inside a movie theater bathroom 30 years ago. Earlier this year, in February, a woman was arrested in connection with a 1993 cold case in which an infant was found dead by highway workers inside a trash bag. Genetic genealogy testing led investigators to her years later.

Advances in DNA Technology Solve Long-Unsolved Crimes

The task force has been working to resolve cold cases using advanced DNA methods, and the announcement on Thursday will bring closure to families who have waited decades for answers. The identities of the six victims will be made public at that time.