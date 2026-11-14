Montana State Bears Prepare for Critical Big Sky Clash Against Northern Colorado

The Montana State University football teAm travels to Greeley, Colorado, to face a tough Northern Colorado defense in a pivotal Big Sky Conference game. Despite a 3-7 season record, the Bears aim to secure a win against a UNC crew known for its strong defensive stats and dual-threat quarterback play.

Game Schedule Adjustments and Season Context

Defensive Challenges and Offensive Dynamics

The Montana State University football team prepares to return to the field this Saturday as they travel to Greeley , Colorado, to face Northern Colorado . The contest is scheduled for 5 pm Mountain Time, a significant shift from the initially planned noon start time. This alter in schedule was necessitated by widespread flight delays that impacted the team's travel plans, causing a disruption to thier original itinerary. The Bears currently hold a record of three wins and seven losses for the season, with a two-five record within the competitive Big Sky Conference . Their performance this year has seen victories against Northeastern State,Utah Tech, and Cal Poly, while losses have accumulated against opponents such as Weber State,South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Eastern Washington, UC Davis,and Southern Utah. Despite the challenging season record, the team remains focused on securing a crucial conference victory to stabilize their standing.

A primary hurdle for Montana State is the formidable defensive unit of Northern Colorado, which ranks among the top tiers of the conference in multiple statistical categories. The Bears will face a defense that places third in total defense, third in scoring defense by allowing an average of twenty-six points per game, and third in rush defense by giving up approximately one hundred and forty-six rushing yards per game. Additionally, Northern Colorado ranks sixth in pass defense, permitting two hundred and forty-five passing yards per contest, and seventh in red zone defense. To counter this strong front, Montana State must rely on their own offensive capabilities, which include an offense tHat ranks tenth in total yards and eleventh in scoring offense with twenty-two points per game. They also demonstrate strength in the ground game, ranking fifth in rushing offense with one hundred and seventy-six yards per game, although their passing and red zone efficiencies are positioned at twelfth in the conference.

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Quarterback Situation and Player Statistics

The quarterback position presents a complex challenge for both teams, particularly for Northern Colorado who has utilized several different signal-callers throughout the season. Senior Brayten Silbor currently leads the Bears in passing, having accumulated nine hundred and seventy-two yards, five touchdowns,and three interceptions. Silbor's journey to Northern Colorado has been extensive,including time at Lehigh, a redshirt season in 2024 due to injury, a stint at Southwestern Community College in 2025, and finally settling in Greeley this summer. montana State head coach Brent Vigen has acknowledged Silbor as a dual-threat option capable of both throwing and running,noting the difficulty of facing a quarterback with such versatility and experience across multiple institutions. On the defensive side,Northern Colorado is anchored by junior linebacker Hudson Voggesser, who leads the team with sixty-three total tackles, while senior defensive lineman Dominic Butts provides pressure with two and a half sacks this season.

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Team Focus and Looking Ahead

Motivation remains high for the Montana State squad following an emotional triple-overtime victory over Idaho State in Pocatello last Saturday. the squad is acutely aware that a win this week is essential before they face their biggest rival, Montana, in The Brawl at home next week. Junior wide receiver Dane Steel emphasized the importance of maintaining singular focus on the imediate opponent,noting that rival teams will likely be preoccupied with their own matchups. The Bears understand that next week means nothing if they cannot take care of business in Greeley. Coach Vigen has stressed the need to make whoever is under center for Northern Colorado uncomfortable, aiming to disrupt their execution despite their aggressive scheme and experienced roster. The team's preparation continues with a strict adherence to game-day protocols to ensure they are physically and mentally ready for the challenging environment in Colorado.