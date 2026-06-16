Montana Initiative Qualifies for Ballot with Record Volunteer Signatures to Curb Corporate Political Spending

A volunteer-driven Montana initiative has qualified for the November ballot, seeking to ban corporate political spending in state elections. Dubbed The Montana Plan or I-194, the measure would forbid corporations, associations, and other entities from contributing anything of value to candidate elections, political parties, or ballot issues. Backers collected nearly 50,000 signatures - 20,000 above the required threshold - with over 500 volunteers gathering signatures across all 56 counties and no paid circulators. Opponents include business associations and chambers of commerce. Proponents frame the measure as a grassroots effort to restore real people's control over elections and challenge the doctrine of corporate personhood established by the Citizens United decision. The campaign expects significant opposition spending but will rely on community outreach in the coming months.

'Montana Plan' Targeting Corporate Money in Politics Secures Enough Signatures for Ballot "More than 500 Montanans gathered signatures in all 56 counties, without a single paid signature gatherer, and blew past the 30,121 signatures needed to qualify.

That is what grassroots democracy looks like.

"and a potential model for the rest of the nation, Montana campaigners announced Tuesday that they had collected nearly 20,000 more signatures than required to force a statewide vote in November on a ballot measure to block corporations from dumping money into elections. decision opened the floodgates for companies and other organizations to spend unlimited amounts of money on US politics. If approved by voters,"associations, or unincorporated associations," from"contributing anything of value to candidate elections, supporting or opposing political parties, or supporting or opposing state or local ballot issues.

" Violators would be"punished by forfeiting all privileges to do business in Montana. "the go-ahead to start collecting signatures to put the initiative on the ballot, and as of Tuesday, TEI's all-volunteer campaign had collected nearly 50,000 across all 56 counties,"far surpassing Montana's 30,121-signature statewide qualification threshold. " As of last week, the Montana Secretary of State had already verified 34,906 of them.

"This campaign has been powered by Montanans from the very beginning," said Jeff Mangan, TEI's founder, in a statement. "To the out-of-state corporate and special interests trying to spread disinformation about who we are and what we're trying to accomplish: Look at the power of this volunteer army. " "More than 500 Montanans gathered signatures in all 56 counties, without a single paid signature gatherer, and blew past the 30,121 signatures needed to qualify," he noted.

"That is what grassrootsAssociation, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Petroleum Association, Montana Trucking Association, Montana Contractors Association, Treasure State Resource Association and Billings and Kalispell’s respective chambers of commerce," as the Daily Montanan Mangan said Tuesday that"this is David versus Goliath. Corporate and special interests are going to spend millions of dollars on TV ads, mailers, and scare tactics trying to make Montanans afraid of their own power.

But the way we win is the same way we got here: real Montanans, in real communities, having real conversations.

" "Over the next six months, we're going to be everywhere—answering questions, sharing the facts, and looking voters in the eye," he pledged. "The Montana Plan is about a simple principle: Real people should govern, not artificial persons created on paper. A vote for The Montana Plan is a vote to put Montanans back in charge of Montana elections.

"into law a bill that also takes aim at the infamous ruling that corporations are effectively people in terms of political spending—legislation that Michael Beckel, who directs thedecision, we have seen more and more special interest dark money poured into campaigns across the country—this year, with a billionaire paying millions to buy a seat asIt’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.and a potential model for the rest of the nation, Montana campaigners announced Tuesday that they had collected nearly 20,000 more signatures than required to force a statewide vote in November on a ballot measure to block corporations from dumping money into elections. decision opened the floodgates for companies and other organizations to spend unlimited amounts of money on US politics. If approved by voters,"associations, or unincorporated associations," from"contributing anything of value to candidate elections, supporting or opposing political parties, or supporting or opposing state or local ballot issues.

" Violators would be"punished by forfeiting all privileges to do business in Montana. "the go-ahead to start collecting signatures to put the initiative on the ballot, and as of Tuesday, TEI's all-volunteer campaign had collected nearly 50,000 across all 56 counties,"far surpassing Montana's 30,121-signature statewide qualification threshold. " As of last week, the Montana Secretary of State had already verified 34,906 of them.

"This campaign has been powered by Montanans from the very beginning," said Jeff Mangan, TEI's founder, in a statement. "To the out-of-state corporate and special interests trying to spread disinformation about who we are and what we're trying to accomplish: Look at the power of this volunteer army. " "More than 500 Montanans gathered signatures in all 56 counties, without a single paid signature gatherer, and blew past the 30,121 signatures needed to qualify," he noted.

"That is what grassrootsAssociation, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Petroleum Association, Montana Trucking Association, Montana Contractors Association, Treasure State Resource Association and Billings and Kalispell’s respective chambers of commerce," as the Daily Montanan Mangan said Tuesday that"this is David versus Goliath. Corporate and special interests are going to spend millions of dollars on TV ads, mailers, and scare tactics trying to make Montanans afraid of their own power.

But the way we win is the same way we got here: real Montanans, in real communities, having real conversations.

" "Over the next six months, we're going to be everywhere—answering questions, sharing the facts, and looking voters in the eye," he pledged. "The Montana Plan is about a simple principle: Real people should govern, not artificial persons created on paper. A vote for The Montana Plan is a vote to put Montanans back in charge of Montana elections.

"into law a bill that also takes aim at the infamous ruling that corporations are effectively people in terms of political spending—legislation that Michael Beckel, who directs thedecision, we have seen more and more special interest dark money poured into campaigns across the country—this year, with a billionaire paying millions to buy a seat as‘Big News’: Hawaii Targets Citizens United With Law Clarifying Corporations Are Not People ›Citizens United at Three: Grassroots Fight Against 'Corporate Personhood' Swells ›and a potential model for the rest of the nation, Montana campaigners announced Tuesday that they had collected nearly 20,000 more signatures than required to force a statewide vote in November on a ballot measure to block corporations from dumping money into elections. decision opened the floodgates for companies and other organizations to spend unlimited amounts of money on US politics.

If approved by voters,"associations, or unincorporated associations," from"contributing anything of value to candidate elections, supporting or opposing political parties, or supporting or opposing state or local ballot issues.

" Violators would be"punished by forfeiting all privileges to do business in Montana. "the go-ahead to start collecting signatures to put the initiative on the ballot, and as of Tuesday, TEI's all-volunteer campaign had collected nearly 50,000 across all 56 counties,"far surpassing Montana's 30,121-signature statewide qualification threshold. " As of last week, the Montana Secretary of State had already verified 34,906 of them.

"This campaign has been powered by Montanans from the very beginning," said Jeff Mangan, TEI's founder, in a statement. "To the out-of-state corporate and special interests trying to spread disinformation about who we are and what we're trying to accomplish: Look at the power of this volunteer army. " "More than 500 Montanans gathered signatures in all 56 counties, without a single paid signature gatherer, and blew past the 30,121 signatures needed to qualify," he noted.

"That is what grassrootsAssociation, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Petroleum Association, Montana Trucking Association, Montana Contractors Association, Treasure State Resource Association and Billings and Kalispell’s respective chambers of commerce," as the Daily Montanan Mangan said Tuesday that"this is David versus Goliath. Corporate and special interests are going to spend millions of dollars on TV ads, mailers, and scare tactics trying to make Montanans afraid of their own power.

But the way we win is the same way we got here: real Montanans, in real communities, having real conversations.

" "Over the next six months, we're going to be everywhere—answering questions, sharing the facts, and looking voters in the eye," he pledged. "The Montana Plan is about a simple principle: Real people should govern, not artificial persons created on paper. A vote for The Montana Plan is a vote to put Montanans back in charge of Montana elections.

"into law a bill that also takes aim at the infamous ruling that corporations are effectively people in terms of political spending—legislation that Michael Beckel, who directs thedecision, we have seen more and more special interest dark money poured into campaigns across the country—this year, with a billionaire paying millions to buy a seat as‘Big News’: Hawaii Targets Citizens United With Law Clarifying Corporations Are Not People ›Citizens United at Three: Grassroots Fight Against 'Corporate Personhood' Swells › The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful.

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Montana Ballot Measure The Montana Plan I-194 Corporate Political Spending Citizens United Grassroots Campaign Volunteer Signature Gathering

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