No. 12 Montana Returns Home to Face Chris Fisk's Portland State Vikings on Saturday

The Montana Grizzlies return home to face the Portland State Vikings, aiming for thier seventh triumph after a powerFul defensive showing against Eastern Washington. Coach Bobby Kennedy praises new Portland State coach Chris Fisk as the teams meet in a crucial Big Sky Conference matchup.

The Montana Grizzlies return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday for their tenth game of the 2026 season, welcoming the Portland State Vikings to Missoula. The twelfth-ranked Grizzlies enter the contest with a six-three overall record and a four-two mark in Big Sky Conference play. This homecoming matchup serves as a critical juncture in the autumn schedule as November officially begins and conference standings solidify.

Montana bounced back emphatically last weekend with a victory over Eastern Washington, marking their first win in nearly a month. The Grizzlies are looking to build on this momentum as they seek their seventh victory of the year. The atmosphere in Missoula is expected to be electric as the home crowd rallies behind a team demonstrating resilience and an improving competitive edge.

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Opposing them is a Portland Vikings squad entering the contest with a two-seven overall record and a two-four conference standing. The Vikings are navigating a transitional period under head coach Chris Fisk, who brings a fresh perspective and a distinct coaching philosophy to the program. Fisk, formerly known for his successful tenure at Central Washington, has already begun to leave his imprint on the roster.

Montana head coach Bobby Kennedy expressed high respect for his counterpart, acknowledging the quality of leadership the new Vikings coach brings. Kennedy noted he observed Fisk leading Central Washington to success last year and felt compelled to keep a close watch on his progress. The two coaches share a professional admiration rooted in their shared experiences within the Big Sky Conference.

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Kennedy emphasized that Fisk is a tough and disciplined individual who demands excellence, traits that are gradually becoming evident in how the Portland Unit approaches games. The Montana coach recognized that while the Vikings may be in a rebuilding phase, their potential to disrupt established programs should not be underestimated.

Portland State has won games against Weber State and Utah Tech this season and went toe-to-toe with UC Davis. Despite the challenging start to his inaugural year, the Vikings have displayed flashes of brilliance. These performances suggest that Fisk's no-nonsense approach is resonating with the players, even as the squad works to translate effort into consistent wins.

A central theme emerging from Montana's recent performance is the revitalization of their defensive unit. In their previous outing, the Grizzlies defense delivered a masterclass in aggression, recording eleven sacks and forcing three turnovers against Eastern Washington. This statistical outburst resulted from an attacking mindset drilled into the defensive players.

The ability to generate pressure on the quarterback and create turnover opportunities has given the Montana offense better field position. Head coach Kennedy highlighted the importance of maintaining this level of intensity against Portland State, where offensive line vulnerabilities could be exposed. The success of the defense has provided a blueprint for what needs to happen in this upcoming clash.

Linebacker Colton Lentz described the recent victory as a morale booster but stressed that each game is a distinct challenge. He stated that the team is not resting on its laurels but is treating every week as an opportunity to refine their skills. The team is eager to demonstrate progress to the fan base in Missoula.

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Receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz articulated a chip on the shoulder, asserting that the Grizzlies are not a finished product. He noted that the team still has much to prove within the conference and is eager to show what they have been working on. The internal drive suggests a squad hungry for recognition and eager to silence any doubters.

The outcome of this matchup carries strategic weight for both programs as the season progresses toward its climax. For Montana, a victory would solidify their standing in the Big Sky Conference and boost confidence heading into the latter stages. With a potential ten-win season on the horizon, every contest becomes critical for playoff positioning and seeding.

For Portland State, this game represents another chance to showcase the development occurring under Chris Fisk. Even in defeat, the Vikings aim to compete fiercely and demonstrate that their cultural shift is yielding tangible results. The clash between Montana's experienced home-field advantage and Portland State's emerging toughness promises a contest defined by physicality.

As the kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on Washington-Grizzly Stadium to see if the Grizzlies can replicate their defensive heroics from the previous week. The intersection of Montana's desire for consistency and Portland State's drive to validate their new era creates a narrative loaded with potential surprises. Fans and analysts are watching to see if the Vikings can disrupt the Grizzlies' rhythm or if Montana will continue its upward trajectory.

The performance of the offensive line, the health of key defensive players, and the ability of the quarterback to handle pressure will likely determine the final score. Regardless of the outcome, this game serves as a barometer for both teams as they navigate the remainder of a challenging conference schedule. The Grizzlies seek to cement their legacy as a formidable force in the Big Sky.