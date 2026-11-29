The University of Montana Grizzlies face the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Washington Grizzly Stadium. montana, the No. 15 seed, seeks to advance to the second rouNd against Tarleton State, while Incarnate Word brings a seven-game winning streak and a high-powered offense. The game features key players like Eli Gillman and Emmett Brown, with significant implications for the seniors on both teams.

The University of Montana Grizzlies will host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday evening at Washington Grizzly Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. A victory for Montana sends them to Stephenville, Texas, to face the No. 2 seed Tarleton State on December 5. This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs, accelerating a scheduled home-and-home series that was originally set for 2028 and 2029.

Montana enters the contest as the No. 15 seed after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big Sky Conference play. This postseason appearance extends Montana's all-time FCS playoff record to 30 appearances, underscoring the program's sustained competitiveness. The Grizzlies are seeking to advance past Incarnate Word, an 8-4 team that has won six consecutive games to secure their playoff berth.

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The Grizzlies' path to the postseason was defined by a rapid start, a midseason slump, and a crucial late-season surge. Montana began the year with three straight victories against Southern Utah, Drake, and Utah Tech. However, the team stumbled with a heavy 52-17 defeat at Oregon State. The squad rebounded with a dominant 62-22 win over then-No. 9 UC Davis and a 36-14 Homecoming victory against Northern Colorado.

October presented significant challenges for Montana, featuring back-to-back losses to Northern Arizona and Idaho that dropped the record to 4-3. The Grizzlies responded with three consecutive wins against Eastern Washington, Portland State, and Idaho State. This winning streak included a notable eleven-sack performance against Eastern Washington and a record-setting day from running back Eli Gillman. The regular season concluded with a 42-16 loss to rival Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild.

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Head Coach Bobby Kennedy emphasized the need to move past the final regular-season defeat. After the loss, Kennedy stated that Montana needed to find a way to climb out of the low. The team turned its focus entirely to the postseason, relying on a potent offense to quickly answer any doubts about their momentum heading into the playoffs.

Montana boasts one of the most dangerous offenses in the FCS, anchored by three players named finalists for the Walter Payton Award. Running back Eli Gillman leads the FCS in scoring, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and all-purpose yards. He has rushed for 1,477 yards and scored 27 total touchdowns this season, setting a school record for touchdowns in a single year. Gillman also contributes significantly through the air with 37 catches for 377 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Keali' Ah Yat has been instrumental in the passing attack, throwing for 3,532 yards and 31 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brooks Davis leads the team in receptions with 99 and has accumulated 1,413 receiving yards. This dynamic trio poses a severe threat to any defense, and Montana intends to establish its run game after it was held in check in Bozeman. Gillman's workload could be a pivotal factor against the Cardinals in this high-stakes environment.

The Grizzlies are also fielding a group of 19 fifth-year and graduate seniors playing in what is likely their final home game. Key contributors include linebacker Nai Mose, who leads the team with 73 tackles, and center Jack D'Ambra, who earned first-team All-Big Sky honors. D'Ambra has dedicated his senior season to his late father, finding strength in the fan base's support during a difficult time. Other notable seniors include safety Tanner Huff and special teams standout Ian Finch.

Incarnate Word presents a balanced and high-scoring offensive attack, averaging 478 total yards and 41.1 points per game. Their offense is led by quarterback Emmett Brown, who has thrown for 3,324 yards and 24 touchdowns. Brown also poses a dual-threat danger, contributing 303 net rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. This forces defenses to account for his mobility and prevents them from focusing solely on the pass.

The Cardinals' running back corps, featuring Jayden Hibbler and Lontrell Turner, has combined for 17 rushing touchdowns. Incarnate Word's offense has shown explosive potential, scoring 66 points in each of their final two regular-season games. This demonstrates their ability to put up significant numbers against struggling defenses, even after a slow start that included losses to Northern Arizona, Texas State, Stephen F. Austin, and Lamar.

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Despite their offensive prowess, Incarnate Word has displayed vulnerabilities that Montana's defense may exploit. The Cardinals have thrown 12 interceptions and lost 12 fumbles, indicating persistent issues with ball security. Their offense has also been susceptible to pressure, surrendering 23 sacks on the season. Penalties have been a consistent problem, costing them an average of 73.5 yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, Incarnate Word's defense has been productive, recording 35 sacks and 13 interceptions while allowing 23.6 points and 347.1 yards per game. They have shown an ability to generate turnovers and pressure the quarterback. This requires Montana's offensive line to provide adequate protection for Ah Yat. The Cardinals previously recruited linebacker Nai Mose out of high school, adding an ironic subplot to his first-ever postseason experience.

Weather conditions are expected to play a significant role in the game environment. Widespread showers are forecasted to arrive by the afternoon and evening of the game. This precipitation is expected to impact travel for fans and affect playing conditions on the field. Despite the potential for adverse weather, the atmosphere is expected to be electric.

Coach Kennedy has encouraged fans to arrive early, stay late, and provide loud support for the team. The significance of the occasion extends beyond the immediate playoff implications. It serves as a culmination of the seniors' careers and a testament to the program's enduring tradition. Montana's deep-rooted success in the FCS playoffs provides a backdrop of prestige that the current team aims to uphold.

The Grizzlies must leverage their home-field advantage and the emotional weight of the seniors' final moments in Missoula to overcome a resilient and dangerous Cardinals squad. The outcome will determine whether Montana can continue its postseason dash or if Incarnate Word will advance to face Tarleton State in the next round. This game represents a critical juncture for both programs as they navigate the intense pressure of the FCS tournament.