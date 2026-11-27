Thanksgiving nor'easter flooding topped Superstorm Sandy, breaking tide records in Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey.

A Thanksgiving nor'easter pushed water levels higher than seen during Superstorm Sandy at several tide gauges along the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday, setting all-time records in Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey and leaving streets waist-deep in places.

The widest margin came at Wachapreague, on Virginia's Eastern Shore, where the water reached 11.05 feet shortly after 9 a.m., preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows. That is about 1 1/2 feet above the gauge's previous record, set by Tropical Storm Ernesto in 2006, and more than 2 1/2 feet above Sandy's crest there, according to National Weather Service records.

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In Cape May, New Jersey, NOAA's gauge at the ferry terminal peaked near 9.2 feet, data finds, above both its January 2016 record of 8.98 feet and the 8.89 feet it recorded during Sandy in October 2012. Across Delaware Bay, a U.S. Geological Survey gauge at Bowers Beach, Delaware, reached about 9.4 feet Thursday morning, topping its previous record of about 8.6 feet and coming in more than 1 1/2 feet above its reading during Sandy.