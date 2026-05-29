'Monster': Illegal immigrant made child porn involving special needs relatives, DHS says

'This monster would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren't for the Biden Administration's disastrous open borders,' Bis said.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News Desk An illegal immigrant living in California was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after admitting to producing and possessing child pornography involving his 8-year-old niece and 8-year-old nephew, who both have special needs, according to federal authorities.

The Department of Homeland Security identified him as Angel Emilio Rodriguez-Marroquin, of Guatemala.

"This depraved illegal alien from Guatemala pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, which included footage of him assaulting his own nephew and niece with special needs," "This monster would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren't for the Biden Administration's disastrous open borders that released him into our country,". "Thanks to our ICE law enforcement officers, this creep is behind bars, and after he serves his time, he will be removed from our country.

" The release noted that was Rodriguez-Marroquin sentenced on May 18 after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation led by Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles. According to DHS, Rodriguez-Marroquin produced child sexual abuse material featuring the two children, who were members of his own family. Federal officials said he is also the subject of a separate child exploitation investigation in Guatemala.

"The sentencing of Rodriguez Marroquin reflects Homeland Security Investigations' unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community from horrific acts of exploitation," HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang said in a separate statement. "This case demonstrates the dedication of HSI and our law enforcement partners to ensuring that perpetrators of child sexual abuse are held fully accountable for their crimes," Wang added.

DHS said Rodriguez-Marroquin illegally entered the U.S. in 2024 and was later released pending immigration proceedings. Following completion of his sentence, Rodriguez-Marroquin is expected to face immigration proceedings. Authorities said investigations related to the case remain ongoing in both the United States and Guatemala. Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus.

An Ohio State employee killed in what Columbus police have called “a domestic violence incident” is being remembered by friends and clients as investigators rel'Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.

'The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.





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