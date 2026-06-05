Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance Expansion Announced for 2027

Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter Wilds will be getting a brand-new expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance, during the Summer Game Fest. The expansion promises new environments, monsters, and more, with a release window set for 2027. While no specific release date has been confirmed, the trailer offers a tease of familiar title monsters from the series.

Over a year since its release, Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Wilds is set to return with a new expansion , Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance.

This was revealed during the Summer Game Fest, with promises of new environments, monsters, and more for players to explore when it launches in 2027. While no specific release date has been confirmed yet, the trailer offers a sneak peek at some familiar title monsters from the series, hinting at the full roster that fans can expect. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance Capcom Summer Game Fest New Expansion 2027 Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaska's First Mule Deer Hunter Stirs Debate on Native Wildlife ManagementWestin Nelson's historic hunt of a mule deer in Alaska sparks concerns about tick‑borne diseases and invasive species impacts on native moose and deer populations.

Read more »

Behind today’s radical, Jew-hating Democratic party is a monster created by Barack ObamaBecause as every horror fan will tell you, monsters, once released, are very hard to rein in.

Read more »

‘Monster Hunter Now’ Season 10 brings two big monsters to the gameShogun Ceanataur, Stygian Zinogre and Velkhana will bring new skills and gear to the game

Read more »

'Widow's Bay' Star Kate O'Flynn on Patricia's Final Girl AscendanceThe Boogeyman doesn't stand a chance against the fan-favorite character from Apple TV's horror comedy series.

Read more »