Monster ex-cop sentenced to chemical castration for raping young kids: ‘We will take his manhood!’

“He is a child predator, and he deserves exactly what he is getting and more,” 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.

A jury deliberated for just 39 minutes before slapping Kedreyon K. Williams, an ex-cop and volunteer firefighter, with the guilty verdict on Oct. 1 — convicting him on three counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of child pornography, “We hope the families know that justice was served here and have some comfort in knowing he will never be able to prey on any children again.

” Former New Roads, La. officer Kedreyon K. Williams, 31, was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape of juveniles and other charges. The 31-year-old abused multiple minors — ranging in age from 8 to 11 — at New Roads fire stations, where he served as a volunteer. While the rape convictions carried mandatory life sentences in Louisiana, prosecutors sought to make his punishment one that he would never forget — and ultimately ordered Williams to undergo chemical castration.

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“He is a child predator, and he deserves exactly what he is getting and more. The castration is another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes.

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” A sex offender from Assumption Parish is believed to be the first person in the US to be unwillingly sentenced to surgical castration, according to 23rd Judicial District Attorney RickyBabin threw the book at Carrol Ray Clark, 51, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and indecent acts with a juvenile in August, handing him a 35-year prison sentence on top of the gruesome act. — which was established in 2008 and amended in 2024 — if a person is convicted of a severe sex crime for the first time, the judge has the option to order them to undergo either chemical castration or surgical castration.

The 2024 amendment also allows judges to order surgical castration for aggravated sex offenses against victims under the age of 13, without requiring the offender to volunteer for the procedure.