Mauricio Pochettino is set to start work at Manchester United, with Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman linked as January targets.

Mauricio Pochettino will begin work at Manchester United later this week, and the January transfer window is only just around the corner. His arrival has fuelled links with several United States men's national team players, including Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman.

Pochettino's top assistant Jesús Pérez, goalkeeping coach Tony Jiménez and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino flew to Manchester after Saturday's match. The rest of his staff, including coach Miguel D'Agostino, analyst Alex Scott and fitness coach Silvia Tuyá Viñas, will fly from Cincinnati to Manchester overnight after Tuesday's farewell match against Haiti on a jet chartered by United. They are due to land in time for training Wednesday morning.

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Manchester United Target US Players

United have watched fullback Alex Freeman, while Folarin Balogun's representatives have told the club that Pochettino makes a move there more appealing. Balogun said last week that he will look to leave AS Monaco in January. Both Balogun and Freeman play positions United urgently need to strengthen. Benjamin Šeško's injury has left United without a natural No. 9.

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Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot have struggled at fullback, with no depth behind them. McKennie was added to the list Monday in a report from Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport. McKennie said the links are inevitable. He said: I think, obviously, his time here, he has obviously grown to like this team and seen the quality that this team has to offer.

I think it is a potential. I think we have a lot of guys on our team that are due to probably make moves soon, or within the next year. He added: And so I think it is kind of inevitable, but at the end of the day, you never know what is going on in a coach's mind and what players he is looking for.

Pochettino Confirms Player Interest

I think you could potentially see some of the guys from here being talked to go to Man U. Pochettino said: Good players, always, have dreams to reach the last level, and I think United is one of the teams that is on the last level and it is a dream for many players. But now I think they need to focus on today, on tomorrow's game, on their clubs.

He added: I know really well, for more than two years, every single player. I think all our players are unbelievable talents and of course in the future, when that happens, of course we are going to pay attention, in case, to make some decision to pay attention to players we know really well. McKennie is a Juventus midfielder who signed a contract extension in March, pushing the expiry date to the summer of 2030.

That gives Juventus power at any negotiating table, with no imminent threat of losing him through free agency. It could keep his valuation high, with Juventus not keen to lose a key player without considerable financial compensation. Earlier this year, Pochettino told reporters: It is true that Juventus is Weston McKennie plus 10 players. He has also said: He can play in every single place ... he is playing and he is playing in different positions.

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McKennie Versatility Praises Pochettino

It is good for him and it is good for us. McKennie joined Juventus from Schalke initially on loan in 2020. Despite a six-month loan to Leeds United in 2023, he has played 241 times for the club. This season, he has started all 11 Juventus matches across all competitions for which he has been available, captaining the team in two Europa League fixtures.

He has played in central midfield, attacking midfield, on the right and on the left. That versatility is something Pochettino has pointed out in the past. United had also been linked with USMNT captain Tyler Adams during the summer thanks to his impressive performances for Bournemouth. United's midfield was addressed during the summer, but depth remains an issue.

Manuel Ugarte is ruled out for several more months, Kobbie Mainoo has missed some of the season through injury and Carlos Baleba is sidelined again, potentially until December. Having missed out on Champions League qualification last season, Juventus have started poorly in Serie A. They sit seventh after 11 matches, winning just five, and trail the top four by six points. Injuries have hit the team across the field, including star winger Kenan Yıldız.

Injuries Force Juventus January Sales

In central midfield, Khéphren Thuram has not played this season because of summer knee surgery, while Manuel Locatelli was sidelined in September until January. To invest in January, Juventus might have to consider cashing in on someone like McKennie, who is more attack-minded, where depth is less of a problem.

Pochettino will be expected to get more out of a squad that finished third last season but had slipped into the relegation zone by the time the club schedule was put on hold for the November international window. Once upon a time, Fulham was nicknamed Fulhamerica due to its stable of U.S. internationals. Soon, Manchester United might need a similar moniker.