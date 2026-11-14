Monster 60-foot waves threaten California coast as forecasters issue dire warning to beachgoers

Ferocious waves crashed into the Northern California coast Saturday as forecasters warn about a grave danger beachgoers face.

“Buoy 46042 this morning hit 32 ft @ 21 seconds. At this height fully exposed beaches could see 40+ft waves with sets in excess of 60 feet.

Not a safe day to be in or even near the water. Watch from webcams and local news. ”“Buoy 46042 this morning hit 32 ft @ 21 seconds. At this height fully exposed beaches could see 40+ft waves with sets in excess of 60 feet.

Also read Northern California coast braces for dangerous waves due to storm; Santa Cruz to close beaches, wharf

Not a safe day to be in or even near the water. Watch from webcams and local news. ”“Skip the beach today—the waves are impressive, but they’re also deadly. No selfie is worth risking your life,”The massive wave is seen surging over a sea wall, sending shocked onlookers sprinting away from the churning water.

Waves were so severe that they appeared to be threatening a coastal Taco Bell inThe National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Los Angeles County that went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday, with surf expected to reach 7 to 12 feet on Saturday.

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“A giant train of storms is about to slam the West Coast of the United States in places like California, Oregon, and Washington, are about to pick up a ton of snow and also several inches of rain in addition to very high winds,” he said.for Los Angeles County that went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday, with surf expected to reach 7 to 12 feet on Saturday. “We’re getting some showers left over from the NorCal storm systems,” he said, adding that SoCal will still receive “a good soaking rain each time.

”The stormy weather is also headed for Southern California, Sebastian Westerink, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s San Diego office, previously told The California Post.

“We’re getting some showers left over from the NorCal storm systems,” he said, adding that SoCal will still receive “a good soaking rain each time. ”following a bonfire party on the beach last week. The group had been relaxing on the beach when powerful waves crashed into them, dragging them underwater. All but the 24-year-old made it to safety..

The latest outlook, released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says El Niño is expected to intensify through the end of the year,"Buoy 46042 this morning hit 32 ft @ 21 seconds. At this height fully exposed beaches could see 40+ft waves with sets in excess of 60 feet. Not a safe day to be in or even near the water. Watch from webcams and local news.

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"The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Los Angeles County that went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday, with surf expected to reach 7 to 12 feet on Saturday. “We’re getting some showers left over from the NorCal storm systems,” he said, adding that SoCal will still receive “a good soaking rain each time. ”