Monsoon season starts; Phoenix freeway pursuit ends in crash

Convicted child molester found in the Valley after months on the run; monsoon season begins for Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories.

until MON 8:30 PM MST, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl MonumentConvicted child molester found in the Valley after months on the run; monsoon season begins for Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10 Phoenix .com for Monday, June 15, 2026.

The FOX 10 Weather Experts break down the anatomy of the monsoon, from the unique atmospheric engine that drives it to the terrifying physics of a microburst, flash flooding, and dust storms. A group of hikers discovered the body of an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in a remote desert wash near I-8 and Vekol Valley. The FBI say a man who allegedly fled California before he was supposed to be sentenced for child sex crimes-related offenses has been arrested in Arizona.

Mesa Police say a man is in custody and taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles along a portion of Loop 202. A military jet carrying eight people crashed upon takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, officials said. Officials fear the incident was "not survivable" for those who were on that jet. Parts of Arizona are under flash flood warnings as monsoon weather affects the state.

Meanwhile, an extreme heat warning is in place for parts of the Grand Canyon.





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