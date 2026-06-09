Monsoon Season Preparedness: Phoenix Officials and APS Showcase Technology and Collaboration

City of Phoenix emergency management and APS demonstrate new technologies like robots and drones for infrastructure inspections, alongside year-round training and community outreach for monsoon readiness.

As monsoon season approaches, officials from the City of Phoenix Office of Emergency Management and local utility provider APS are ramping up preparations to ensure safety and resilience during severe weather events.

On Tuesday, they hosted a joint exercise showcasing new technologies and collaborative efforts aimed at minimizing disruptions and protecting residents. The event highlighted the use of robots and drones for infrastructure inspections in hazardous conditions, as well as the importance of community preparedness and interagency coordination. According to Kim Gathers, Director of the City of Phoenix Office of Emergency Management, the annual monsoon preparedness exercise is the culmination of year-round training and planning.

'We come together to train year-round, but come together to make sure our plans and processes are up-to-date,' Gathers said. 'We know what resources our external partners have, as well as all of us city departments. We also ensure that exercising together year-round. This is the culmination of saying 'Are we ready for monsoon season?

'' The event featured demonstrations of a makeshift shelter that can be rapidly deployed in emergencies, along with equipment from multiple agencies including the Department of Forestry and the Office of Emergency Management. 'This entire event, you see our resources and capabilities to respond to the monsoon,' Gathers added. 'You see multi-agency, multi-department collaboration. We train year-round.

All of our partners and emergency management are responsible for coordinating that type of activity.

' APS, the state's largest electric utility, showcased its latest technological investments. A company representative explained that robots and drones allow crews to inspect power lines and other infrastructure when conditions are too dangerous for human workers.

'The robots for us is the ability where we might not want to send a person. We can now send a robot,' the representative said.

'A lot of our infrastructure are in areas where maybe it's no longer safe, also slightly not accessible, and the robots, drones help us get cameras. High-definition cameras there help us get a line of sight.

' These tools enable faster assessments and repairs after storms, reducing outage times and improving worker safety. Community outreach remains a critical component of monsoon readiness. Gathers emphasized that residents must be prepared to sustain themselves during power outages, which can last for days after severe storms.

'Our community outreach is extremely important, because we want to make sure our residents and communities can be able to sustain themselves in a power outage, make sure they have essential items in a to-go kit, emergency items like flashlights, batteries, prescriptions, perishable foods, water, and you have those things ahead of time,' she said. The city advises families to create emergency kits and stay informed through local alerts.

With the monsoon season typically lasting from June through September, officials urge everyone to review their plans now, before storms hit. The collaborative effort between city agencies and APS underscores a shared commitment to leveraging technology and community engagement to weather the monsoon safely





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monsoon Preparedness Drones APS Phoenix

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One-Year-Old Child Hospitalized with Suspicious Life-Threatening Injuries in PhoenixA one-year-old child was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries deemed suspicious by medical staff after an incident at a home near 27th Avenue and West Georgia Avenue on June 6. Authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Read more »

Viltrox Announces Evo 75mm f/1.8 and 90mm f/2.2 Portrait PrimesViltrox just dropped two portrait primes: 75mm and 90mm EVO lenses for APS-C.

Read more »

Monsoon 2026 Outlook: Why Arizona Could See a Wetter, Hotter SummerFollowing a record dry winter, forecasters predict Arizona's 2026 monsoon season will be wetter and hotter than normal, fueled by parched soils and active Pacific storms.

Read more »

Boston Blue Star Sonequa Martin-Green Breaks Down Season 1 Finale Cliffhanger and Season 2 HopesSonequa Martin-Green discusses the Boston Blue season 1 finale, including Lena's shooting, meeting her biological father, and the shocking cliffhanger involving her boyfriend Brian. She also shares insights on season 2 and the show's themes of resilience and duty.

Read more »