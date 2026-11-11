Monroe County Sheriff's Office launches 'Drone as a First Responder Service'

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launches “Drone as First Responder” in Henrietta, sending drones ahead for real-time intel. Leaders say it boosts safety, not surveillance, and flight logs will be posted online.

Henrietta, N.Y. -- A new drone program in Monroe County is giving deputies and other first responders a real-time view of emergencies before they arrive, as the Sheriff’s Office rolls out what it calls a “drone as a first responder” service.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the technology is designed to deliver aerial intelligence quickly and help improve safety for both responders and the public.

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“Ultimately, this is about giving first responders a much better understanding of the situation that they are about to walk into," said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. "It does not replace our deputies on the ground, but it is simply a highly effective tool to keep them and our community safer.

" From inside the Regional Investigation Operations Center, a deputy pilot can see when a call comes in and decide whether the situation warrants launching an aircraft. If it does, a drone can be deployed remotely from a dock in Henrietta, with an approximate three-mile range depending on conditions. Deputy Matthew Whiting, commander of the Sheriff’s Office Drone Response Team, said the system can help provide information to units responding on the ground.

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A demonstration was shown at the center Tuesday.

“So Deputy Danbra was able to arrive on scene prior to any responding unit, was able to show up, he's attempted to gain information and feed that information to that responding deputy who just pulled up in the area,” Whiting explained. “The pilot is also able to keep eyes on that responding deputy and monitor for any potential hazards that may exist.

" The Sheriff’s Office has tested the system over the past few months and is now making it a standard part of emergency response. Officials say the goal is to use technology that builds public trust, not erodes it.

“This is an emergency response resource," Whiting said. "It's not aerial patrol. It's not surveillance. It operates in response to active police calls, fire calls, EMS calls, any public safety call that we're able to receive.

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It provides that additional layer of situational awareness to the personnel responding on the ground.

" The Sheriff’s Office said the service will be showcased on the MCSO website, where members of the public can view individual flights and more. Monroe coach, community mentor back East football players to get chance to play Saturday After a postgame brawl at East High vs. Monroe, a coach and community mentors urge support for student-athletes and want uninvolved East players cleared for the Section V title game as RCSD challenges disqualifications.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launches “Drone as First Responder” in Henrietta, sending drones ahead for real-time intel. Leaders say it boosts safety, not surveillance, and flight logs will be posted online.