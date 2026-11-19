License plate reader cameras across Monroe County capture still images of passing vehicles and store them for law enforcement searches.

An automatic license plate reader is attached to a traffic pole at a red light in Henrietta, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Rochester, N.Y.

— License plate reader cameras across Monroe County capture still images of passing vehicles and store them for law enforcement searches. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the system has helped investigators recover stolen vehicles, locate missing people and solve homicide cases. But questions remain about how the data is shared with law enforcement agencies outside New York. The Sheriff's Office began using its Motorola system in late February 2026.

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It has about 61 camera locations, generally along high-traffic roads in suburban and rural areas. Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said the locations were selected to help smaller police agencies that may not have their own systems.

"Your license plate is a snapshot photo. It's not a video," Fowler said.

"The camera reads the letters on the license plate and checks it against our hot lists. " Those lists can include vehicles connected to criminal investigations, wanted people or missing-person cases. The system also stores plate images that do not trigger a hot-list alert. Fowler said the images are kept in the Sheriff's Office evidence repository.

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"There's an audit trail as to who looks at that data, who accesses it," he said. "They have to fill out reasoning and then our supervisors go through quarterly and review all of that access and make sure that it's according to our standards and it meets our criteria. " Deputies can search data from the previous 90 days. Accessing older records requires supervisor approval.

Fowler said the data is erased after one year.

"What is the right amount of time to store this data? " Fowler said. "We don't want to expose your information to any privacy risks, but what's a reasonable law enforcement time? " Fowler said the department chose a one-year retention period, which he described as shorter than the state's model policy allows.

He noted that investigations can take time to develop, with some crimes going unreported for days and missing-person cases potentially becoming homicide investigations months later. Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart said she was impressed with the local rules governing access to the data.

"There are limits on who can access the data locally. Those users are audited. You have to have a reason to search the data and it has to be logged," Barnhart said. The Sheriff's Office says it shares data with New York state analysis and law enforcement centers as required by state funding.

It has also enabled sharing with participating Motorola users in 23 states. Fowler said those states were selected based on law enforcement's experience with cases involving drug, gun and human trafficking.

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"I think the sheriff put together a very thoughtful policy for what happens when Monroe County employees handle this data," Barnhart said. "The problem is when the sheriff makes a decision to upload that data on a platform where hundreds of police agencies in multiple states can then access the data. " Barnhart worries that sharing data with agencies in 23 other states could create an indirect path for Monroe County information to reach federal immigration authorities.

"It was clear to me that the Sheriff's Office understands concerns about sharing this data with other agencies without more controls, particularly with agencies that have 287 agreements with ICE," Barnhart said. "The problem is the Sheriff's Office says that the Motorola platform has very limited tools at this point in time to restrict the data in a way that would allow for the sheriff to screen requests to look at our data.

"The Sheriff's Office says it has not found intentional misuse by its employees or outside agencies. Fowler said audits since the program began identified about 24 instances in which deputies entered information incorrectly. Supervisors reviewed the searches and found each had a legitimate law enforcement purpose, he said. Deputies were retrained, and Fowler said the errors have not recurred.

"We have not , and you would hear about it if we did," Fowler said. "Our audit policy is very strict and we've made it very clear that the discipline in those cases will be severe and we will publicize it. " The Sheriff's Office averages about 12.5 license plate searches a day, Fowler said. That does not necessarily mean 12.5 separate investigations, since multiple deputies may search records connected to the same case.

"I know there are some members of the public who want the cameras completely turned off," she said. "I don't think the will to do that on the legislature, but I do hope that we can find support to put some controls in place. " Fowler told legislators that a one-month review identified 26 successful cases, including two homicide investigations and several missing-person cases. He said the system has also helped return stolen vehicles to their owners.

"The public safety benefit of these license plate readers is immense," Fowler said. "We have victims that are getting their car back, we have missing people that are reunited with their families, we have homicide investigations that are being solved much quicker than they would have in the past. "