Monroe County Deputies Receive Medal of Valor for Apartment Fire Rescue

Two Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor for their heroic rescue of a woman from a burning apartment building in Penfield, New York.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies Eric Perkins and Justin Colon were awarded the Medal of Valor on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, for their heroic actions in rescuing a woman from a fire at an apartment complex on Empire Boulevard in Penfield on September 28, 2024. The deputies responded to a call initially classified as a welfare check at the apartment complex, but the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown structure fire.

While many residents had already escaped the burning building, Perkins and Colon bravely entered the complex to ensure everyone was accounted for. They located the source of the fire, an apartment engulfed in smoke and heat. Despite the challenging conditions, Colon, according to Perkins, took the lead, crawling through the thick smoke until he heard the screams of a trapped woman. He found her in a bedroom and together with Perkins, they successfully evacuated her to safety. This was the first time the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has presented the Medal of Valor, recognizing the exceptional bravery and selflessness displayed by these two deputies. Perkins and Colon, speaking after the ceremony, emphasized the unpredictable nature of their job and the importance of always being prepared. They acknowledged the rewarding feeling of knowing they made a difference in someone's life, but stressed that their actions were simply part of their everyday duty as law enforcement officers.





