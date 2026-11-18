Monroe Community Hospital celebrated 200 years of serving the Rochester community Tuesday with a bicentennial reception honoring its history and continued commitment to patient care.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello greets residents during Monroe Community Hospital's 200th anniversary celebration Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe Community Hospital celebrated 200 years of serving the Rochester community Tuesday with a bicentennial reception honoring its history and continued commitment to patient care.

The celebration brought together local leaders, community partners, residents, staff and guests to recognize the hospital's two centuries of service. Local artist Shawn Dunwoody and hospital supporters were also scheduled to unveil a mural honoring the facility's history and the people who have shaped it.

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"I think what today shows is that we've been a staple in the community and we continue to morph to meet that community need," said Alyssa Tallo, executive health director of Monroe Community Hospital. "We are built around the people, that's what makes us MCH, and we're excited to see the community members come together today," Tallo added. Founded in 1826, Monroe Community Hospital has evolved alongside the community it serves.

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Today, the county-owned facility specializes in caring for individuals with complex and chronic health conditions, offering long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, hospice, memory care and specialty care. With 566 licensed beds, the hospital is one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the country.